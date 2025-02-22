The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal.

It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance.

Parameter Description

Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable

Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000

For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time.

For a $10,000 account, you can optionally enable the order limit, with a maximum of 10 orders.

Fixed Lot Size: Default 0.01

Advanced Position Control

Enable Lot Size Calculation Based on Funds: Turn on to activate

Lot Size per $10,000: 0.01–0.1

Ratio of Short Position Lot Size to Long Position: Recommended setting of 0.5 for gold

Risk Control Settings

Maximum Order Quantity: 1 (used to control the maximum number of open positions)

Stop Loss Points: 8,000 (equivalent to $8 for gold)

Take Profit Points: 24,000 (equivalent to $24 for gold)

If your broker’s quote is to two decimal places, reduce the setting by one digit.

Enable ATR to Control True Volatility: Turn on to activate

Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Order Settings

Order Comment: Add a comment to the order

Magic Number: A unique number used by the EA to identify orders. Modify this when using multiple EAs simultaneously.



