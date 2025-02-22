Sunflower

The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal.
It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance.

Parameter Description
Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable
Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000
For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time.
For a $10,000 account, you can optionally enable the order limit, with a maximum of 10 orders.
Fixed Lot Size: Default 0.01

Advanced Position Control
Enable Lot Size Calculation Based on Funds: Turn on to activate
Lot Size per $10,000: 0.01–0.1
Ratio of Short Position Lot Size to Long Position: Recommended setting of 0.5 for gold

Risk Control Settings
Maximum Order Quantity: 1 (used to control the maximum number of open positions)
Stop Loss Points: 8,000 (equivalent to $8 for gold)
Take Profit Points: 24,000 (equivalent to $24 for gold)
If your broker’s quote is to two decimal places, reduce the setting by one digit.
Enable ATR to Control True Volatility: Turn on to activate
Stop Loss ATR Multiplier
Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Order Settings
Order Comment: Add a comment to the order
Magic Number: A unique number used by the EA to identify orders. Modify this when using multiple EAs simultaneously.


Filter:
[Deleted] 2025.03.01 03:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

