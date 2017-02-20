MarSe

4.14

Unlike the free version, this Expert Advisor uses a news filter and additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market.

The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe.

MarSe for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/58024

Telegram channel

    Attention! To work with the adviser, in the terminal you need to open "Tools"> "Settings"> "Advisors". Check the box for "Allow WebRequest for the following URLs:". Add the following: "http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1" and click "OK." From there, the news calendar will be loaded.

Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17I8Tmf0ayZoglndGEGFuFo6qz1XVXoMX/view?usp=sharing


Reviews 15
Lunno Goncalves
146
Lunno Goncalves 2018.10.16 01:17 
 

At this time, I got solid results. Good EA

a68112
19
a68112 2018.06.27 10:04 
 

Спасибо!

Khalid Abdullah M Altuwaijri
1073
Khalid Abdullah M Altuwaijri 2018.06.02 20:46 
 

Over 3 years, I had tried 10s of paid and free EA. Some of them cost me over $2500. The best EA that gave me steady and continuous, profit is MaeSe. I rate MaeSe 10 Stars when I compare it with other paid and free EA

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Clever Money
483
Clever Money 2018.11.23 14:38 
 

Marse get's 5 stars from me, if Roman includes a "buy orders only" and "sell orders only" function and a magic number function, very simple :)

Lunno Goncalves
146
Lunno Goncalves 2018.10.16 01:17 
 

At this time, I got solid results. Good EA

a68112
19
a68112 2018.06.27 10:04 
 

Спасибо!

Khalid Abdullah M Altuwaijri
1073
Khalid Abdullah M Altuwaijri 2018.06.02 20:46 
 

Over 3 years, I had tried 10s of paid and free EA. Some of them cost me over $2500. The best EA that gave me steady and continuous, profit is MaeSe. I rate MaeSe 10 Stars when I compare it with other paid and free EA

jey son
772
jey son 2018.03.02 16:27 
 

BUG REPORT: When hitting max lot size, the Advisor doesn't open another trade. It should open at least with the same max lot size

Joshua Mangold
417
Joshua Mangold 2018.02.13 16:04 
 

Was fun for awhile but wouldn’t recommend in the long run, gotta maintain the orders or you can really get deep into drawdown.

Andreas Peters
341
Andreas Peters 2018.01.20 09:39 
 

Самый лучший советник из всех которые я перепробовал!!! Роман респект!!!

seaborg
26
seaborg 2017.12.19 18:58 
 

Excellent EA. Running on two real accounts (STP and ECN) for two months (v1.2). So far so good.

Outstanding technical assistance from the developer. Thanks a lot, Roman!

Сергей Ремизов
29
Сергей Ремизов 2017.06.21 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vaulin
203
Vaulin 2017.05.29 07:41 
 

Этот советник - лучший из всех, которых я видел (тысячи) или анализировал (сотни). Написал о нем подробную статью - http://www.forexeadvisor.ru/sovetnik-marse-prosto-luchshij.html

Мониторинг реального счета (центовый) - https://www.myfxbook.com/members/vaulin/marse/2115859.

В статье есть и другие мониторинги этого советника (1.демо и 2.с уменьшенным депозитом).

Ricardo Grillo
117
Ricardo Grillo 2017.04.22 02:40 
 

The best robot i ever use on real account.

Denchikpc
177
Denchikpc 2017.04.02 21:52 
 

Я решил написать отзыв об этом советнике потому что он неплохо зарекомендовал себя на бэктесте и на реальном центовом счете за прошедший месяц, советник использует маргингейл поэтому отзывы типа "при депозите 5000 я увеличил лот 0,01-0,1 и советник потерял деньги" это отзыв человека который не понимает суть работы данного эксперта повысил риск в 10 раз при том же депозите, на что Вы надеялись? Он высокорисковый но при правильном подходе к контролю за рисками способен приносить прибыль как и все советники с использованием мартингейла. Стоимость советника на мой взгляд не высока, автор обещал доработать контроль за трендом поэтому пока ставлю только 4 звезды. P.S. Вам продают лишь инструмент а как Вы им воспользуетесь это уже Ваша работа. Спасибо Роман!

Volker Stengah
46
Volker Stengah 2017.03.29 15:36 
 

I'm testing the EA at a demo account since Monday with standard settings in EUR/USD and a balance of 5000 Euro. I changed only the minimum Lot from 0,01 to 0,1. On Monday I got 86 Euro. 2 days later on Wednesday I'm with 0,1, 0,2, 0,4, 0,8 and 1,6 Lots in the market, in total 3,1 Lots, and with a currently result of - 2.400 Euro. The risk management is remarkable bad and seems to be a permanently problem of the EA. The backtest of the last 5 month showed not this drowdown. This is the next remarkable fact. Therefore only 1 star

Michael
967
Michael 2017.03.07 02:06 
 

Running on vps with low spread broker. After 9 days of live trading up 227.82 on a 1 k account balance.

Only running on eur/usd. No major DD as yet.

Will keep updating.

mayamak
809
mayamak 2017.02.20 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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