Survive

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 5
Survive expert advisor.

Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators.
Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques.
In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered.
The system is suitable for all currencies.
basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe.

//------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------

MagicNumber ; // Magic Number id
StopLoss ; // stop loss in pips
TakeProfit; //take profit in pips
PeriodSMA; // period of SMA
TimeFrameSMA; // timeframe
Distance_SMA; // distance of main moving average
ShiftSMA; // shift of bars
Period_MA_1; // Period of MA 1
TimeFrameEMA1; // Timeframe of Exponential Moving average
ShiftEMA1; // shift of bars
Period_MA_2; // Period of MA 2
TimeFrameEMA2; //Timeframe of Exponential Moving average
ShiftEMA2; // shift of bars
Distance_MA_1_2; // Distance between MAs
           
---- Money Management ----

Lots; // Strictly set amount of lots
TrailingStop; //trilling stop start
TrailingStep; // trailing stop startt
  Autolot ; // enable autolot system
AutolotRisk; // Percent of free margin (%)
RsiTimeFrame ; // Timeframe of RSI
RSIPreviousShift; // previous shift bar
RsiValueMax; // max value for exit trade
RsiValueMin;//min value for exit late
MACDOpenLevel; // MACD open trade level
MACDCloseLevel; // MACD close trade level;
MACDTimeFrame ; // Time Frame for MACD indicator
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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SurfingTrendLight
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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Free Version.  This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this
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One Shoot
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
One Shoot Expert Advisor. This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to
SurfingTrend
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
This expert advisor is optimized for the EUR/USD H1 TIMEFRAME forex value. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period. Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial con
ImOnRange
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
I'mOnRange EA. This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars. If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold. Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend. Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it. This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, wi
CoolasIce
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
CoolAsIce Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 09/03/2023 Author: Pierantoni fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase. The following parameters can be set: - Magic Number Id: unique number of the e
Oilforrent
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Experts
OilForRent Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 14/04/2023 Author: Pierantoni Fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages and RSI signal. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. Automatic Stop Loss is used to escape from High Drawdown. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on  H1 timebase. The following
Forceoil
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Force Oil expert Advisor. Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe. Vps recommended. The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation. The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize. It does not require further optimization. Happy Trading. 
PundFirst
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Pound First Expert advisor. 3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal. The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4. Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional). No further optimizations are necessary . VPS service recommended. Happy Trading.
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