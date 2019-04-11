Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version.

The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable. I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders. It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.

This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are also highly profitability.

Default settings are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own settings before use.

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Minimal recommended deposit: $1000 per 0.01 lot

*Important note: since it is a free version EA, the first order lot size is fixed at 0.01 lot and the max lot size for defending order is 1 lot, and only long position orders will be placed. Since this is a free version EA, there will be no upgrade nor enhancement even if bugs found. Use this EA at your own risks.

For the full version of this EA, please click the link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37659