Crazy Grid

CRAZY GRID

It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account!


The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair.
The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service.
The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable), 
it will close all orders and start
the trading cycle from the beginning.

Timeframe - 1 minute,

Currency pair - XAUUSD (GOLD),

The minimum deposit is 1000 dollars or cents.

Parameters:

lot=0.01;          - fixed lot.
exp=1.0;           - multiplication of the lot.
UseMM = true;      - using MM.
LotStep = 1000;    - the step of changing the lot.
maxgrid=5;         - the number of grids in the trade.
PercentProfit=0.10;- percentage of profit.
PercentLoss=2.00;  - percentage of loss.
magic=12345;       - magic number.

maxspread=40;      - maximum spread.   

You can change the "maxgrid" parameter from 1 to 100 or more. 

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