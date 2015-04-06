CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account!







The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair.

The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service.

The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),

it will close all orders and start

the trading cycle from the beginning.





Timeframe - 1 minute,





Currency pair - XAUUSD (GOLD),





The minimum deposit is 1000 dollars or cents.



