HighActivity

The Expert Advisor works on the principle of a reverse breakdown of price levels. The unique formula for determining the direction of microtrends allows the expert to enter the market with a high degree of accuracy.





Filter of patterns of higher timeframes allows you to skip trades towards the ending trend.





Every trade is protected by a stop loss.

No dangerous trading methods.





Trading instruments (TF 5M): EURUSD, GBPUSD.





Recommended deposit from $ 500. Leverage - from 1:100; Settings: