HighActivity
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 15 April 2021
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor works on the principle of a reverse breakdown of price levels. The unique formula for determining the direction of microtrends allows the expert to enter the market with a high degree of accuracy.
Filter of patterns of higher timeframes allows you to skip trades towards the ending trend.
Every trade is protected by a stop loss.
No dangerous trading methods.
Trading instruments (TF 5M): EURUSD, GBPUSD.
Recommended deposit from $ 500. Leverage - from 1:100;
Settings:
- This LOT: - This lot for each deposit amount:
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this deposit amount: (if> 0)
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Width factor - Channel width factor;
- Number of bars - Number of bars for calculation;
- Trading volume index - Trading volume index;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of trading time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order -Comment to orders;
- Show info text? - Displaying information on the chart;
- Text size - Font size;
- Text color - Text color;
- Back color - background color;
- Slippage - Slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number.