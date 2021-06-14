Night Hunter Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.74
- Updated: 8 February 2026
- Activations: 10
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with low drawdown:All Pairs
Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control
I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF + CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD
Recommended timeframe: M5
MT 5 version can be found here
Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details
EA is FIFO compatible
The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Advanced News Filter
- Auto GMT detection
- Self Diagnostic System
- Negative Swap Filter
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
-
Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!):
- http: //timesrv.online
- http: //valerytools.com
- http: //valeryservice.com
Requirements
- The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
Setting
- Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
- Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
- Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
- Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
- Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
- Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
- Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
- Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
- Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions
- Symbols separated by comma - list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
- Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
- Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
- Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). All open positions will be closed at this hour
- New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
- StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
- Hide StopLoss - on/off SL hiding
- Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
- Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
- Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
- News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
- Trade Comment - comment
- UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
- ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel
- GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading
Quiero dejar mi comentario personal, sin el propósito de ofender a Valeria ni a los usuarios que han operado con éste EA. He leído algunos comentarios de que es un mal EA, que varios han perdido su cuenta, también mencionan que se debe al cambio repentino de los mercados, desde la guerra de Ucrania, la guerra de aranceles que se está viviendo hoy en día, en estos casos, tengo entendido que hasta el mejor indicador o EA puede fallar, sin embargo, quiero compartirles lo que he hecho con este EA y no espero que repliquen mi estrategia, ya que depende del bróker y de la configuración del EA que cada quien haga. ¿Que hice desde hace más de un año? Descarte los pares que recomiendan al momento de instalar el EA, es cierto lo que dicen en los comentarios de que una sola pérdida puede afectar todo el trabajo de un mes sobre todo con GBPUSD, para ello, busque pares en donde la ganancia fuera pequeña, pero también que la pérdida fuera pequeña, si es posible, más pequeña que la utilidad, descarte de la configuración los pares base como el EURUSD, GBPUSD, sólo como ejemplo les menciono que agregué los siguientes pares USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, CHFJPY, AUDNZD, no les digo que agreguen todos, ya que depende de su capital, les recomiendo que por cada par que operen deben de tener por lo menos 300 USD en su cuenta, es decir, si quieren operar con los cinco pares de divisas deben de tener por lo menos 1,500 USD en su cuenta. Modifiqué el método de entrada y seleccione el Lots Based on Max Risk per Trade, de igual manera el Max Symbols at a Time que depende del número de pares que agreguen a su cartera, con estos pequeños cambios en lo personal, he operado el EA con un muy buen K-Ratio en promedio. Recordemos que un EA tiene un ciclo de vida de 6 meses, y hay que estarlo actualizando, de lo contrario se muere, de igual manera, cada mes reviso el EA y analizo cuál par fue el más débil y lo descarto del EA, asimismo, agrego uno o dos pares más, tratando de ir con el ritmo de los mercados, no siempre será rentable el EURUSD por su gran volatilidad, habrá meses que, si lo sea, pero por el momento, he decidido descartarlo del EA. Espero no molestar a nadie con mis comentarios personales sobre este EA, al contrario, espero que les sirvan. ¡Que tengan un buen trading!