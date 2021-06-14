Night Hunter Pro

4.38

EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with low drawdown:

All Pairs

9 Pairs

Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF + CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD

Recommended timeframe: M5

MT 5 version can be found here

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details

EA is FIFO compatible

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Auto GMT detection
  • Self Diagnostic System
  • Negative Swap Filter
Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!):

      1. http: //timesrv.online
      2. http: //valerytools.com
      3. http: //valeryservice.com
    Please, check the guide if you have questions!

    Requirements

    • The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

    Setting

    • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
    • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
    • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
    • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
    • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
    • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
    • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
    • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
    • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
    • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions
    Strategy
    • Symbols separated by comma - list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
    • Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
    • Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
    • Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). All open positions will be closed at this hour
    • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
    • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
    • Hide StopLoss - on/off SL hiding
    • Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
    • Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
    • Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
    • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
    Others
    • Trade Comment - comment
    • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
    • ShowPanel -  on/off Info-panel
    • GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading
    Reviews 73
    Emmanuel Martinez
    88
    Emmanuel Martinez 2025.04.14 03:21 
     

    Quiero dejar mi comentario personal, sin el propósito de ofender a Valeria ni a los usuarios que han operado con éste EA. He leído algunos comentarios de que es un mal EA, que varios han perdido su cuenta, también mencionan que se debe al cambio repentino de los mercados, desde la guerra de Ucrania, la guerra de aranceles que se está viviendo hoy en día, en estos casos, tengo entendido que hasta el mejor indicador o EA puede fallar, sin embargo, quiero compartirles lo que he hecho con este EA y no espero que repliquen mi estrategia, ya que depende del bróker y de la configuración del EA que cada quien haga. ¿Que hice desde hace más de un año? Descarte los pares que recomiendan al momento de instalar el EA, es cierto lo que dicen en los comentarios de que una sola pérdida puede afectar todo el trabajo de un mes sobre todo con GBPUSD, para ello, busque pares en donde la ganancia fuera pequeña, pero también que la pérdida fuera pequeña, si es posible, más pequeña que la utilidad, descarte de la configuración los pares base como el EURUSD, GBPUSD, sólo como ejemplo les menciono que agregué los siguientes pares USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, CHFJPY, AUDNZD, no les digo que agreguen todos, ya que depende de su capital, les recomiendo que por cada par que operen deben de tener por lo menos 300 USD en su cuenta, es decir, si quieren operar con los cinco pares de divisas deben de tener por lo menos 1,500 USD en su cuenta. Modifiqué el método de entrada y seleccione el Lots Based on Max Risk per Trade, de igual manera el Max Symbols at a Time que depende del número de pares que agreguen a su cartera, con estos pequeños cambios en lo personal, he operado el EA con un muy buen K-Ratio en promedio. Recordemos que un EA tiene un ciclo de vida de 6 meses, y hay que estarlo actualizando, de lo contrario se muere, de igual manera, cada mes reviso el EA y analizo cuál par fue el más débil y lo descarto del EA, asimismo, agrego uno o dos pares más, tratando de ir con el ritmo de los mercados, no siempre será rentable el EURUSD por su gran volatilidad, habrá meses que, si lo sea, pero por el momento, he decidido descartarlo del EA. Espero no molestar a nadie con mis comentarios personales sobre este EA, al contrario, espero que les sirvan. ¡Que tengan un buen trading!

    Steffen Schmidt
    1041
    Steffen Schmidt 2024.01.19 13:29 
     

    Thank you Valeria Mischenko, You’re always making great trading tools to help average traders to prosperity and achieve financial independence for freedom. Night Hunter Pro is fully automated EA that adjusts tp and sl parameters accordingly to the market directions, 28 currencies pairs is supported, not recommended, this EA only enters pending orders, I will emphasize limit buy or sell orders.

    diego_hoschi
    189
    diego_hoschi 2022.10.04 18:03 
     

    I wanted to wait until I have gained sufficient experience before posting a review for this EA...I am using 'Night Hunter Pro' now for appr. 10 months and - despite having some declines - I am very happy with this scalper. I run it for the three main currencies GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURCHF. In two months I had (minor!) losses which were overcompensated by gains in the other 8 months. In my opinion the EA is very transparent and "honest", i.e. not promising a fortune overnight but giving a solid gain over time. Thanks, Valeriia!

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    Emmanuel Martinez
    88
    Emmanuel Martinez 2025.04.14 03:21 
     

    Quiero dejar mi comentario personal, sin el propósito de ofender a Valeria ni a los usuarios que han operado con éste EA. He leído algunos comentarios de que es un mal EA, que varios han perdido su cuenta, también mencionan que se debe al cambio repentino de los mercados, desde la guerra de Ucrania, la guerra de aranceles que se está viviendo hoy en día, en estos casos, tengo entendido que hasta el mejor indicador o EA puede fallar, sin embargo, quiero compartirles lo que he hecho con este EA y no espero que repliquen mi estrategia, ya que depende del bróker y de la configuración del EA que cada quien haga. ¿Que hice desde hace más de un año? Descarte los pares que recomiendan al momento de instalar el EA, es cierto lo que dicen en los comentarios de que una sola pérdida puede afectar todo el trabajo de un mes sobre todo con GBPUSD, para ello, busque pares en donde la ganancia fuera pequeña, pero también que la pérdida fuera pequeña, si es posible, más pequeña que la utilidad, descarte de la configuración los pares base como el EURUSD, GBPUSD, sólo como ejemplo les menciono que agregué los siguientes pares USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, CHFJPY, AUDNZD, no les digo que agreguen todos, ya que depende de su capital, les recomiendo que por cada par que operen deben de tener por lo menos 300 USD en su cuenta, es decir, si quieren operar con los cinco pares de divisas deben de tener por lo menos 1,500 USD en su cuenta. Modifiqué el método de entrada y seleccione el Lots Based on Max Risk per Trade, de igual manera el Max Symbols at a Time que depende del número de pares que agreguen a su cartera, con estos pequeños cambios en lo personal, he operado el EA con un muy buen K-Ratio en promedio. Recordemos que un EA tiene un ciclo de vida de 6 meses, y hay que estarlo actualizando, de lo contrario se muere, de igual manera, cada mes reviso el EA y analizo cuál par fue el más débil y lo descarto del EA, asimismo, agrego uno o dos pares más, tratando de ir con el ritmo de los mercados, no siempre será rentable el EURUSD por su gran volatilidad, habrá meses que, si lo sea, pero por el momento, he decidido descartarlo del EA. Espero no molestar a nadie con mis comentarios personales sobre este EA, al contrario, espero que les sirvan. ¡Que tengan un buen trading!

    djib73
    44
    djib73 2024.05.30 16:33 
     

    Les résultats sont très décevants depuis bientôt 2 ans, le capital diminue petit à petit. Plus aucun support de l'équipe de Valeria sur cet EA, l'effort est mis sur le développement et la vente de nouveaux EA en laissant les anciens en décrépitude, sans mise à jour. Très déçu ... et surtout pour les potentiels clients à n'acheter sous aucun prétexte !

    Steffen Schmidt
    1041
    Steffen Schmidt 2024.01.19 13:29 
     

    Thank you Valeria Mischenko, You’re always making great trading tools to help average traders to prosperity and achieve financial independence for freedom. Night Hunter Pro is fully automated EA that adjusts tp and sl parameters accordingly to the market directions, 28 currencies pairs is supported, not recommended, this EA only enters pending orders, I will emphasize limit buy or sell orders.

    Arjan Hazewinkel
    1532
    Arjan Hazewinkel 2024.01.11 16:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Loskiveli O
    896
    Loskiveli O 2023.12.21 20:39 
     

    Disappointing results for a whole year, morally wrong to keep selling the EA before major changes for consistent performance. A good name is better than gold and silver.

    JM FO
    769
    JM FO 2023.02.26 18:16 
     

    I want to join those who are giving a negative review to this EA. I have been trading it for a year. I have used the author's best pairs settings and added split orders (trying to reduce slippage). In the last couple of months, in an attempt to improve the quality of entries, I changed the MPR to 15. I run this EA in live raw spread accounts in 4 well reputed brokers (ICM, Pepperstone, Tickmill and Fusion Markerts) with mid risk settings at good quality vps. For me personally, in US$ terms, this has been the worst EA I have ever purchased when I take into account the money I paid for it and the results I obtained. I never managed to recover the money I paid for it; actually, I never got an overall profit out of it. Market conditions in night trading and slippage seem to be big issues. Do not believe published fantasy videos showing the potential to make millions in short time; the market and the brokers do not give the needed market conditons for trading such order sizes profitably. Note that the author's signals trade the smallest possible size orders; thus claims that the signal is profitable as proof that the EA is also profitable for live trading shall be taken with a grain of salt. Keep in mind that if you trade with the same smallest order sizes, you will never recover the EA purchase price. Nothing against the author but this EA has lost its mojo.

    Piotr Drozdek
    1084
    Piotr Drozdek 2022.12.16 12:47 
     

    Loyal user of Valery products. Review update of Night Hunter Pro after another year. Original review from 2022: "Bought this EA almost a year ago. Right after the Ukraine conflict started, markets started to become more jittery during rollover time, when EA trades. This made it impossible to make a profit. Most EA users share my experience. When I turn EA off or lower risk to the minimum, maybe I will stay on zero growth after half a year. But running it with normal risk, or with more than two best pairs, is just not worth it, risk to return ratio is very weak, one bad trade can wipe out an entire month or a couple of months of trading. EA has become unsustainable and unprofitable. I will continue to monitor the situation and will update my review if anything changes. But as it stands today, I bought the EA, never recovered my investment, and lost additional capital while running the EA. Today, this EA is not worth buying unless situation in global forex markets changes. " New evidence: Nothing has changed since last year. EA is still not making any money. The author bragged how it made one million dollars in backtest. Guess what, you can't replicate these results in live trading. EA is not making any money. DO NOT BUY.

    diego_hoschi
    189
    diego_hoschi 2022.10.04 18:03 
     

    I wanted to wait until I have gained sufficient experience before posting a review for this EA...I am using 'Night Hunter Pro' now for appr. 10 months and - despite having some declines - I am very happy with this scalper. I run it for the three main currencies GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURCHF. In two months I had (minor!) losses which were overcompensated by gains in the other 8 months. In my opinion the EA is very transparent and "honest", i.e. not promising a fortune overnight but giving a solid gain over time. Thanks, Valeriia!

    Cristian Mihail Pauna
    13168
    Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:33 
     

    Negative feedback!

    Giampaolo87
    112
    Giampaolo87 2022.09.13 21:10 
     

    one of the most reliable EA ever tried and best support from Valeria for all the questions.

    Jack Alan Wheatley
    366
    Jack Alan Wheatley 2022.09.06 13:37 
     

    This was the first EA I bought from Valeria. I’ve passed several prop firm challenges with this EA which I still have now. Due to current war and other factors the EA has taken a slight hit in comparison to pre-war but I can confidently say this is the best night scalper out there, the EA is protected by a news / volatility filter and gives great returns.

    Doji ATS
    33
    Doji ATS 2022.09.05 07:43 
     

    Bought NHP a few months ago. After extensive backtest on three currency pairs with the lowest spreads (ie "Best Pairs"), and a few weeks of forward testing on my demo account, NHP is running on my live account. Profits are coming steadily at a good % of winning trades (long and short).

    Nikolai Ivankin
    665
    Nikolai Ivankin 2022.06.29 18:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29908
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2022.07.06 14:58
    Hi! Looks like something is wrong on your end. Please, reach out to me in case of having any problems, I will always help. The EA works great, bringing a lot of profits on many of my live accounts, you can always check these in my profile. But you need to configure it properly to be able to have good results. If you can't do it by yourself I will always help you in any way necessary
    Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
    1074
    Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2022.06.22 17:12 
     

    i lose with these ea

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29908
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2022.06.23 13:40
    Hi! Most of the time losses are caused either by incorrect settings or by choosing a broker with bad trading conditions. Currently the EA is at the all-time highs on my live accounts with default settings, so I see no other way to have losses with the EA. There are no private messages from you describing the problem, so I can't know what is the problem on your side. Please, reach out to me, so that we can solve it
    Thin Vu Xuan
    275
    Thin Vu Xuan 2022.06.09 10:40 
     

    Expensive price with a losing trade.

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29908
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2022.07.06 14:59
    There are no trading systems in the world that can bring long-term profit without ever experiencing losing trades. The EA works great, bringing a lot of profits on many of my live accounts, you can always check these in my profile. But you need to configure it properly to be able to have good results. If you can't do it by yourself I will always help you in any way necessary, just ask
    Dindo Vacanto
    26
    Dindo Vacanto 2022.04.22 09:47 
     

    After using this EA for almost 4 months now, I can say that this is one of the best night scalping EA. Cost-effective and profitable - bought this last Black Friday sale! It's really worth to have it! I have to leave a 5-star rating! The author is very professional and very supportive as well. Thanks Valeria and to NHP community. ❤️

    Jonel Agustin Mawirat
    1375
    Jonel Agustin Mawirat 2022.04.21 14:19 
     

    This is my most profitable EA! Hands down to Valeriia and the NHP community! I am honestly making consistent profit across all accounts I have! Valeriia also provides word class support!

    Sleepyman18
    94
    Sleepyman18 2022.04.12 22:55 
     

    I been using for less than two weeks. Very good EA. Had no losers so far. I already paid for the EA in profits. Note I am not using a small account either. Developer is awesome and will always help if needed

    Andrei Beniamin Ene
    161
    Andrei Beniamin Ene 2022.04.10 19:10 
     

    Very professional! Very helpfull about everything. I am a beginer and Valeriia Mishchenko gave an answear everytime when i ask for it. About the Ea,i have use it just 2 days until now,so far so good! i totally recomend her!

    angleswing
    145
    angleswing 2022.04.08 06:20 
     

    You can strongly feel a professional service through comunicating with Valeriia Mishchenko, truely standard with her customers. I will update comment if pass any props firm.

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