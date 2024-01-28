BreakoutGenius EA

  • Experts
  • Jan Burkhard
    Jan Burkhard

    Jan Burkhard

    I am Jan, an experienced trader and developer with a deep passion for trading. My extensive experience in the financial markets has given me a solid understanding of effective trading strategies and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading

Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets.

Innovative Trading Strategy: At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years to ensure high stability and reliability.

Risk-Conscious Trading: We believe in responsible trading. The BreakoutGenius EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale strategies, instead focusing on stable investments of 0.1 lot. This approach makes the EA ideal for long-term oriented traders who value risk management.

Capital Requirements and Performance: With a recommended starting capital of 500 euros, the BreakoutGenius EA offers an attractive platform for serious investors. Even with a starting capital of just 200 euros, impressive tenfold to twentyfold capital increases have been achieved depending on the currency pair, within three yeaSuitable for Various Currency Pairs: The EA is flexible across different currency pairs, generating varying returns depending on market conditions and the specific pair.

User-Friendly: The BreakoutGenius EA is designed to be accessible for both beginners and experienced traders. Easy setup allows you to quickly and efficiently start trading.

Our Promise: At BreakoutGenius EA, long-term customer satisfaction is our priority. We take pride in offering an EA that is not only powerful but also reliable and user-friendly.

Discover a new dimension of trading with the BreakoutGenius EA. Let your capital work for you and experience how advanced technology and years of market expertise converge to your advantage.


Setting options:

Fast_EMA (Fast EMA from the MACD)
Slow_EMA (Slow EMA from the MACD)
MACD_SMA (SMA from the MACD)
SR_Hour (Time at wich the resistances and supports are drawn)
SL_Points (Stop Loss)
TP_Points (Take Profit)
TradeSize (Trade Size in Lot)



Optimized settings for best results:

The EA runs optimally with the following settings in the M5 chart.

EUR/USD: Fast_EMA 18 / Slow_EMA 45 / MACD_SMA 14 / SR_Hour 11 / SL_Points 50 / TP_Points 25 /
USD/CHF: Fast_EMA 10 / Slow_EMA 49 / MACD_SMA 16 / SR_Hour 2 / SL_Points 45 / TP_Points 95 /
USD/CAD: Fast_EMA 6 / Slow_EMA 33 / MACD_SMA 6 / SR_Hour 4 / SL_Points 55 / TP_Points 85 /
USD/JPY:  Fast_EMA 6 / Slow_EMA 49 / MACD_SMA 4 / SR_Hour 8 / SL_Points 85 / TP_Points 90 /


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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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