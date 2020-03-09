Forest

Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement.

The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1".

The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers.

The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades.

At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of open orders!

Before buying, be sure to test the EA in the tester!


The EA Functions

  • Sl - stop loss
  • lot - lot size
  • MSpread - maximum spread allowed
  • magic - magic order number
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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