XR Bitcoin Robot

XR Bitcoin Robot is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders who prefer dynamic trading with quick entries and exits while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The robot is designed to react instantly to changing market conditions, adapting to volatility and market speed while maintaining clean and efficient trading logic. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before executing any position, helping to maintain consistency and precision during different market environments. Every trade is executed with full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. The strategy combines rapid market analysis, intelligent trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. The Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long term usage. Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

Price:
The special price is $1799 available until 12 July, next price will be $2199. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2499.

Bonus for all users:
Each user who purchases Scalping Robot Pro will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: XR Bitcoin Robot

Key features:

  • Professional Gold Scalping
    The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements.

  • Session Filters
    Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions and avoiding periods of lower activity. 

  • M1 Timeframe Optimization
    Scalping Robot Pro is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.

  • Flexible Trade Direction
    Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences.

  • Built In Trading Schedule
    Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions.

    News Filter Protection
  • Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and unstable market conditions.

  • Holiday Trading Control
    The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods.

  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.

  • Take Profit
    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.

  • Stop Loss
    The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.

    Trailing Stop
  • Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.

  • Trading Panel
    Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.
How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything.

How to properly test the Scalping Robot Pro in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, XAUUSD pairs, M1 Timeframe and select Every Tick Normal. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:
Pairs: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Standard, Premium, RAW, ECN.

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:

The robot costs $1799 for the 5 copies. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $2499.

 XTBitcoinRobot- Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Scalping Robot Pro different from other trading robots?
    Scalping Robot Pro is designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on short term market movements, momentum shifts, and real time volatility while maintaining controlled and disciplined trade execution.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Scalping Robot Pro support?
    The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile markets.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Scalping Robot Pro is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, allowing the system to react quickly to short term market opportunities.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses flexible and controlled trade management:
    - configurable Take Profit
    - configurable Stop Loss
    - built in Trailing Stop
    - maximum positions control

  7. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, trading hours, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety settings.

  8. Can I use Scalping Robot Pro with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.

  9. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  10. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Scalping Robot Pro for MetaTrader 5
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.


















🤖XT Bitcoin Robot is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is designed to take advantage of medium term Bitcoin price movements while filtering out much of the market noise commonly found on lower timeframes. XT Bitcoin Robot combines advanced market structure analysis, trend recognition, and intelligent trade management to identify high quality trading opportunities. The system continuously evaluates market conditions and adapts to changing volatility levels, allowing it to operate efficiently during both bullish and bearish market phases. Designed for traders who prefer a balance between trading frequency and stability, the robot focuses on structured execution and disciplined position management.

🔹 Advanced Bitcoin Trading Logic
XT Bitcoin Robot is built specifically around the unique behavior of the Bitcoin market. The strategy analyzes trend development, momentum shifts, and key market zones to identify potential trading opportunities.

🔹 Intelligent Trade Management
Every position is managed automatically using predefined risk parameters and dynamic trade management techniques. The system continuously monitors open trades and adjusts its management according to market conditions.

🔹 Designed for H1 Market Structure
Operating on the H1 timeframe allows the robot to focus on stronger market movements while avoiding much of the short term market noise. This helps create a more stable trading environment compared to lower timeframe strategies.

🔹 Optimized Exclusively for BTCUSD
Unlike generic multi asset systems, XT Bitcoin Robot has been developed and optimized specifically for Bitcoin. The strategy is tailored to the volatility, liquidity, and trading characteristics of BTCUSD.

🔹 Built In News Protection
The robot includes an integrated economic news filter that helps avoid unnecessary exposure during major high impact events. This additional layer of protection is designed to improve overall trading stability.

🔹 Suitable for Long Term Automated Trading
XT Bitcoin Robot is designed for traders who prefer a fully automated approach without the need for constant market monitoring. Once installed, the system handles market analysis, trade execution, and position management automatically.

📊 Built exclusively for BTCUSD traders seeking a reliable H1 trading solution. XT Bitcoin Robot combines intelligent market analysis, disciplined execution, and automated trade management to help traders navigate the world's most popular cryptocurrency market.
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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
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Herry Gani
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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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Experts
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Experts
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