Red Fire
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility.
The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work.
Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss.
Profit control is carried out by a special strategy for controlling market movements.
Using a remote server is recommended.
The procedure for installing a trading expert:
- Open 6 charts of recommended trading instruments;
- Switch timeframes on all charts to 5 minute timeframe;
- Install an Expert Advisor on each chart and allow it to trade;
- Check if Auto Trading is allowed in your terminal.
- We recommend using a remote server (VPS) with low ping.
Settings:
- Volatility level - Volatility level of a trading instrument to start trading;
- This LOT: - This trading lot will be for each amount of funds (field below);
- For each of this amount (if > 0) - For this amount of funds (if there is 0, the lot will be as indicated in the field above - "This LOT:");
- Max lot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Comment to order - Comment on orders;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start Trailing Stop (if 0 - does not work) - Trailing Stop (if 0 - does not work);
- Step Trailing Stop - Step of the trailing stop;
- MA period - The number of candles to determine the average price;
- Fibo level for ATR - Fibo level for determining the amplitude of the market;
- Periods ATR - Period of the ATR indicator;
- Show line buy / sell - Display buy-sell lines;
- Graph color change - Chart color change while waiting for deals
- Sell line color - line color of short deals;
- Sell zone color - Chart color waiting for short deals;
- Buy line color - color of the line of long deals;
- Buy zone color - chart color pending long deals;
- Buy line color - chart color;
- Line width - The width of the lines;
- Max Slippage - maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - The maximum spread.