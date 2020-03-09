Three Star Galaxy

  1. User friendly Interface.
  2. On panel fat finger protection.
  3. High speed for sending manual orders.
  4. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel.
  5. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders.
  6. Customized  money management system.
  7. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions.
  8. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.
  9. Users can limit the number of symbols to be traded by the EA for better risk management.
  10. Built-in technology for tackling trend market automatically or manually.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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