Four Star Galaxy

  1. User friendly Interface.
  2. On panel fat finger protection.
  3. High speed for sending manual orders.
  4. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel.
  5. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders.
  6. Customized  money management system.
  7. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions.
  8. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.
  9. Users can limit the number of symbols to be traded by the EA for better risk management.
  10. Built-in technology for tackling trend market automatically or manually.
  11. Supports multi-order trailing profit and trailing loss.
  12. Supports multi-order TP and SL setting.
  13. Supports amending non UI orders with the panel 


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