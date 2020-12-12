FiboPlusWaveRunner

3.29

Expert. Automatic and manual trading.

Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels. It is simple and affordable.

  • Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart
  • Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel
  • Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A
  • Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications)
  • visual panel for opening orders in manual trading
  • visual panel for setting up automatic trading

Features:

  • without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of the possible options for entering the market with a ready Stop loss (SL possible loss) and Take profit (TP profit) and see its graphical display. (Events & Trading Button)
  • display of waves of the desired wave level (W, D, H) on any period of the chart, setting font types, font sizes, colors of any wave
  • forecast of market development with reference points, range of entry and exit points
  • position risk assessment (calculation of the profit factor for the first goal)
  • daily, at least, updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or through the exchange file (in any electronic way)

14 tools - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GOLD, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, OIL WTI, SPX 500, BitCoin, NG

Complete expert guide

pdf   - https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-eng.pdf

word - https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-eng.docx


Buttons

Button to change the style of the color environment

“Arrow” buttons. Transfer of the menu to an arbitrary place on the chart

“X” button. Removing the utility from the current chart

“Elliott Waves” Button.         

  • “Main/Alternative” - selection of the wave marking display option
  • “Show All Waves” - to show all current waves
  • ( [W], (W), W, [D], (D), D, [H], (H), H ) columns setting for each wave:
    • to show/hide current wave
    • font installation
    • font size in points
    • wave color
    • to show/hide the completed wave
  • “Completed Waves” - to show all completed waves

“Support & Resistance” button

  • “Horizontal Line” construction of horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)
  • “Trend Line” trending line building (RSI)
    • “SUP” support
    • “RES” resistance
  • “Channel” a channel construction (waves 1-3, 2-4)

“Fibonacci retracement levels” button

  • ( [W], (W), W, [D], (D), D, [H], (H), H ) columns a selection of the wave with which the actions will be performed:
    • 1 apply Fibonacci to 1 wave
    • 3 apply Fibonacci to 3 wave
    • 5 apply Fibonacci to 5 wave
    • A apply Fibonacci to A wave
    • Forecast to show the forecast of price movement
    • Details  in more detail

“Events & Trading” Button

Current trading signals or the message “no entry points”

Built-in Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications). Settings allow you to set the number and frequency of repetitions

    • “Bell” button the arrival of a new alert. After the time has passed, it changes to the Buy (Sell) icon. You can manually switch to the Buy (Sell) icon without waiting for the time to expire
    • “Buy”, “Sell” buttons. Opening orders
    • Button signal profitability or profit factor (1: N.NN). The ratio of one part of the loss to N.NN parts of the possible profit
    • “Sl, TP” buttons information for opening orders

Pressing any of the buttons “Buy”, “Sell”, the profitability of the signal, “Sl, TP” allows you to show/hide the target price movement


Parameters

  • Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)
  • Update Wave - (true) updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or (false) – through the exchange file (in any electronic way)
  • Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts
  • E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail
  • Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications
  • Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts
  • Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions
  • Lot size

It is recommended to update the data (successively clicking on the periods M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) before applying the expert to the current chart of the instrument.

Preset

- for comfortable work, you need to install the EliotWaveMine  font https://www.FiboPlus.ru/EliotWaveMine.ttf

- in the settings of MetaTrader 4  Ctrl+O (Tools -> Options -> 'Expert Advisers' tab)

v - Allow WebRequest for listed URL: - 'https://www.fiboplus.ru/


Reviews 9
sumin516
48
sumin516 2022.06.14 08:10 
 

我一直在使用FiboPlusWaveRunner，在MQL5网站买了很多ea，FiboPlusWaveRunner是唯一一个能够给我每月带来130%获利，Sergey Malysh你太棒了。

benitostephen08
27
benitostephen08 2021.01.04 21:26 
 

One of the Best EA I've tried so far. It gives me an amazing result in my live account with the return of 500% profit of my investment. The author also is very responsive! i would recommend this 100% to all of you interested renting this EA.

denisovan
70
denisovan 2020.12.23 22:34 
 

I can only recommend. The system works perfectly exactly as the author describes. Very nice. He helped me with everything I needed or explained it in detail.

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The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
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FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
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Fibo + Elliott + CME The Expert Adviso r is designed as an assistant for manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on  Elliott waves   and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Display data from CME (CME - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Chicago Mercantile Excha
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sumin516
48
sumin516 2022.06.14 08:10 
 

我一直在使用FiboPlusWaveRunner，在MQL5网站买了很多ea，FiboPlusWaveRunner是唯一一个能够给我每月带来130%获利，Sergey Malysh你太棒了。

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2022.09.11 13:16
感谢您的反馈。
就我而言，我会继续努力改进产品。 Спасибо, за отзыв.
Со своей стороны постараюсь и дальше работать над улучшением продуктов.
Bin Hua Teng
499
Bin Hua Teng 2021.03.04 01:15 
 

Hello! Nice to meet you! I am a trial user of your product. I just installed the trial yesterday. There are different time periods of 15M, 30M and 1H. There is no billing yet. I don’t know how to set it up. Can you take the time to send me an email to teach you how to use it? I will be extremely grateful! My email address is 1584309294@qq.com. Looking forward to more in-depth and comprehensive cooperation! Your new friend tbh1968.

Argoliiv
338
Argoliiv 2021.02.19 15:48 
 

I do not recommend this EA, very difficult setup and difficult to use. This EA is not set and forgot. Did lost 25% from balance. Is it possible to get rent money back?

I will not renew renting period! I will not recommend this EA without correkt learning video how to use it.

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2021.02.19 16:16
Все настройки показаны на картинках в инструкции.
На все вопросы я отвечаю оперативно.
Одни и те же люди берут в аренду уже 3 месяца подряд. All settings are shown in the pictures in the instructions.
I answer all questions promptly.
The same people have been renting for 3 months in a row.
RAED BOOQ
68
RAED BOOQ 2021.02.17 08:15 
 

Its loser... I lose $660 in 3 days

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2021.02.17 08:38
This is the market.
Most pairs have updated their lows / highs.
Work with small orders.
Nicolaso7
59
Nicolaso7 2021.02.12 04:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hafizuddin Bin Husin
398
Hafizuddin Bin Husin 2021.01.20 04:15 
 

Live trading is not match with backtest. I do backtesting it so many time & also do it with current situation in everyday to make sure it went ok. But, the EA open the trade start with 5 trades buy/sell and it open the wrong way until i got MC's so many time. Not really RECOMENDED to buy this EA. FYi: I already long ago read all of your instruction before using your EA & i do using this EA on 5 Broker which is : FBS, OCTAFX, FPMarkets, ICMarkets & XM and all went MC..p/s: I do hope Author can refund back my money :(

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2021.01.20 08:34
It looks like you are doing something wrong.
There is a complete instruction for working with an expert in Russian and English.
https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-rus.pdf
https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-rus.docx
https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-eng.pdf
https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusWaveRunner_readme-eng.docx
benitostephen08
27
benitostephen08 2021.01.04 21:26 
 

One of the Best EA I've tried so far. It gives me an amazing result in my live account with the return of 500% profit of my investment. The author also is very responsive! i would recommend this 100% to all of you interested renting this EA.

denisovan
70
denisovan 2020.12.23 22:34 
 

I can only recommend. The system works perfectly exactly as the author describes. Very nice. He helped me with everything I needed or explained it in detail.

popartself
44
popartself 2020.12.21 18:23 
 

Мне эксперт очень нравится, это то, что я долго искала.

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