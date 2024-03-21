Welcome to the wonderful world of Mathematical Algorithm - the most innovative and effective trading advisor that will change the way you think about trading on the market! Our unique advisor combines cutting-edge strategies to provide you with maximum profits and minimal risks.





I have invested over two years in developing and improving this algorithm. Thanks to extensive backtesting over the last 10 years, we guarantee low drawdowns and high win rates, allowing you to trade successfully with confidence. Mathematical Algorithm is developed using the most modern mathematical models and algorithms. Our trading robot is not just one strategy, it is a combination of 6 different strategies that provides diversification of trading and increases the likelihood of success. Diversification is an important investment concept for our expert advisor. It reduces risk, while most often without reducing profitability.





One of the main advantages of Mathematical Algorithm is its compatibility with any broker. Regardless of which broker you trade with, our advisor will work successfully and bring you profit.





We have provided a built-in autolot feature that allows you to optimize risk management and maximize profits. Our trading system itself controls the volume of transactions, based on the current situation on the market.





Our team is ready to help you at any time. If you have any questions or need help, we are always available.





I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! My EA is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations.





Recommendations for use

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1000

Works better on ECN accounts with low spreads





Choose Mathematical Algorithm and let us help you achieve financial success!





Author

Evgeny Belyaev, professional programmer and successful trader.





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/genino/seller My other developments can be found here:



