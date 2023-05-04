Platinum Dragon EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 May 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit, then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair.
Options:
- Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders.
- Lot - initial lot.
- MaxLot - Maximum lot.
- Plus Lot - Adding the next lot.
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Martin- multiplier.