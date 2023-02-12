ProbabilityRiskManagedEA

1

Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker. 

Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Michael Smyth
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Michael Smyth 2023.02.17 00:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

187571
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187571 2023.02.15 11:52 
 

Nessuna risposta...della serie tanto per apparire...;-)

Pranav Sanghadia
495
Reply from developer Pranav Sanghadia 2023.02.20 06:55
Can you post your comment in English ?
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