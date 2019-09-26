Max LotSize

5
LotSize Indicator

Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management.

If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices.

This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market.

With the LotSize Indicator, you have the flexibility to customize various aspects:

  • You can personalize the color of the indicator to align with your visual preferences.
  • You have the option to adjust the size of the indicator to suit your screen and trading environment.
  • You can modify the position of the text according to your display preferences.

We are dedicated to providing you with user-friendly tools and resources that contribute to your trading success. Our indicators, including the LotSize Indicator, offer valuable insights and support informed decision-making.

Download the LotSize Indicator now and enhance your trading experience with a reliable risk management tool.

Disclaimer: Trading outcomes are subject to individual factors. Exercise caution and perform thorough analysis.

Take advantage of this opportunity and download the LotSize Indicator today!

Reviews 4
1947
98
1947 2025.05.09 03:39 
 

Simple and useful

Reply to review