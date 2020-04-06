New Scalping System
- Experts
- Pavel Malyshko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the eurusd m5 timeframe.
The adviser works in a calm night market and does not use dangerous money management methods such as:
grid, averaging, martingale and others.
The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.
Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker.
Advisor settings:
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-Low Risk
Medium Medium Risk
High-risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon-High Risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum lot
slippage: maximum slippage
maxspread: maximum spread (default 2.0 pips, 20 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)
summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift
wintergmtshift: winter time shift