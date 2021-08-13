Rebound against breakdown
- Indicators
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout!
If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level.
The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders.
The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders.
When the price crosses the level, it disappears. As long as the level is not broken or continues to be relevant, it will be drawn on the chart.
The indicator does not redraw the levels!
The indicator works on any timeframes and any instruments!
Indicator Settings:
TF= select the timeframe on which the indicator will work ( you can put the indicator on H4 and put the timeframe of the M5 indicator, for example, for a more detailed consideration )
Rebound against breakdown Support= Line color selection
Rebound against breakdown Resistance= Line color selection
Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller
Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller