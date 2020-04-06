Venom from Marvel
- Experts
- Pavel Malyshko
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 15
Venom from Marvel
Venom From Marvel works on currency pairs audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!
Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.
Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.
The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make sure that you have quotes loaded for the correct test)
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
The default settings are not configured for any currency pair, a lot of set files with the settings here : https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731579
indicator1- trend definition (if you want to configure yourself, then from 1-60 in increments of 1)
EndHour-time of the end of calculations
Risk_percent-automatic risk management (set a value from 1-75)
Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.
Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.
The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make sure that you have quotes loaded for the correct test)
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
The default settings are not configured for any currency pair, a lot of set files with the settings here : https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731579
The price of the adviser is $ 125 for a limited time! Hurry up to buy at the lowest price!
Minimum deposit: $ 100
advisor parameters:
Magic - advisor magic number (so that the adviser can distinguish its orders from strangers)
StopLoss- Stop Loss
TakeProfit - Take Profit
indicator1- trend definition (if you want to configure yourself, then from 1-60 in increments of 1)
indicator2- determination of the depth of the trend (if you want to adjust yourself, then from 1-12 in increments of 0.2)
indicator3-definition of consolidation (if you want to configure yourself, then from 100-2000 in increments of 100)
StartHour-time of the beginning of calculations
EndHour-time of the end of calculations
minLots-minimum lot
Risk_percent-automatic risk management (set a value from 1-75)
If you still have questions, please contact in private messages, I will answer with pleasure!