Hulk GBPCHF
- Experts
-
Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 September 2019
- Activations: 20
Hulk GBPCHF passes the test from 2000 to the current day!
trades on the GBPCHF,GBPCAD m5 currency pair by default !
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. check with your broker what gmt he has!
e.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2
Recommendations:
Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200!
Low spread broker!
lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-Low Risk
Medium Medium Risk
High-risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon-High Risk
SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!
slippage: maximum slippage
Great ea!