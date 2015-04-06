TC Poseidon EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1. It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!
📢 Special OFFER for this week 🎁
Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!
Would you like to see how 100dollars turn into more than 3 milliondollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF?
TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to lead you in the forex market on USDCHF.
As you can see in the backtesting, where 100 become more than 3 million, this system has been working for more than 10 yearswith excellent results that you can also exploit.
All its filters and parameters are optimizable so that you can adapt its functionalities to your comfort.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.
Backtest
You can run the backtest from 2010.01.01 to 2021.03.01, on USDCHF, H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.
Recommendations for effective use
|
Symbol
|
USDCHF
|
Timeframes
|
H1
|
Minimum Deposit
|
100 USD
|
Brokers
|
Any broker
Settings
BASIC PARAMETERS
- Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA
- Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number
LOT PARAMETERS
- Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.
- Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.
- Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.
INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Indicator 1 Time Frame
- Indicator 1 Period
- Indicator 1 Time Frame
- Indicator 2 Price
TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS
- Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
FILTER PARAMETERS
- Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.
- Time Start
- Time End
- Slippage
- Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.
- Max Spread
Strategy portfolio
Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.