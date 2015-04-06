This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!

📢 Special OFFER for this week 🎁 Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!

Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF?

TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to lead you in the forex market on USDCHF.

As you can see in the backtesting, where 100 become more than 3 million, this system has been working for more than 10 years with excellent results that you can also exploit.

All its filters and parameters are optimizable so that you can adapt its functionalities to your comfort.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For the purchase of an Expert Advisor of the package "The 12 Olympian Gods" WE WILL GIVE YOU another one of your choice and FREE with updates included.

Backtest

You can run the backtest from 2010.01.01 to 2021.03.01, on USDCHF , H1 timeframe. Use the default parameters, as shown in the VIDEO below.

Recommendations for effective use

Symbol USDCHF Timeframes H1 Minimum Deposit 100 USD Brokers Any broker

Settings

BASIC PARAMETERS

Name: With this parameter you can change the name of the EA

Magic Number: Identify the EA with a number

LOT PARAMETERS

Auto Lot: True / False. True - Batches will be updated as balance increases. False: the “Initial Lot” lot will always be used.

Auto Lot Risk: Choose the level of risk you want to assume.

Initial Lot: Set the initial lot to perform operations.

INPUT PARAMETERS FOR OPTIMIZATION

Take Profit

Stop Loss

Indicator 1 Time Frame

Indicator 1 Period

Indicator 1 Time Frame

Indicator 2 Price

TRAILING STOP PARAMETERS

Trailing Stop ON: True / False, to choose to use and adjust the Trailing Stop parameters.

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

FILTER PARAMETERS

Filter Time: True / False, to choose to use the time filter below.

Time Start

Time End

Slippage

Filter Max Spread: True / False, to choose to use the Spread filter below.

Max Spread

Strategy portfolio

Access the 12 gods of Mount Olympus to form a robust and diversified investment portfolio, by clicking on the following link.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablospata/seller