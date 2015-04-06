Great Idea Winner
- Experts
-
Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time!
The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off.
The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
The EA monitors the market around the clock looking for the right moment to open a deal.
The results on the account and the test must coincide plus or minus, since the advisor does not use noise inside the bar and makes a decision to open and close a deal while waiting for a new bar to open.
The advisor's settings are as simple as possible, you don't have to configure anything except the lot. Therefore, no one will have any difficulties!
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller
The Expert Advisor trades on currency pairs NZDCAD M30, AUDCAD M30
Advisor settings:
FixedLot = Fixed lot
Auto_lot = automatic lot calculation based on the balance
Magic = magic number that allows the advisor to distinguish their orders from others
MaxSpread = maximum spread at which the advisor is allowed to open a trade
The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off.
The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
The EA monitors the market around the clock looking for the right moment to open a deal.
The results on the account and the test must coincide plus or minus, since the advisor does not use noise inside the bar and makes a decision to open and close a deal while waiting for a new bar to open.
The advisor's settings are as simple as possible, you don't have to configure anything except the lot. Therefore, no one will have any difficulties!
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller
The Expert Advisor trades on currency pairs NZDCAD M30, AUDCAD M30
Advisor settings:
FixedLot = Fixed lot
Auto_lot = automatic lot calculation based on the balance
Magic = magic number that allows the advisor to distinguish their orders from others
MaxSpread = maximum spread at which the advisor is allowed to open a trade