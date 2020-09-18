Stability EURUSD

This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry. The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring.

The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit.







An important moment of the transaction in the strategy tester coincides with real trading (it is rare that the transactions do not coincide). This is achieved due to the fact that the adviser opens transactions at the time of a quiet market, which avoids slippage.

Advisor trades on the eurusd m5 currency pair.



Now the price of the adviser is minimal and there is an affordable rental.

Recommendations:

minimum deposit of 50 dollars

low spread broker







settings:

magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)



Auto MM: Low-Low Risk Medium Medium Risk High-risk extrime-increased risk Armagedon-Maximum risk

mm: money management

lots: minimum lot

maxspread: maximum spread summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift minimum lot



