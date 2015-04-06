British Dragon

The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it.







I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It depends on your broker! To make testing as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! E.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2





Recommendations:





Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200! Low spread broker!





Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA) lots: lot size Auto MM: Low-low risk Medium-medium risk High-high risk extrime-increased risk Armagedon-excessive risk mm: money management minlot: minimum Lot





SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!





Slippage: maximum slippage maxspread: maximum spread (default 2.7 points, 27 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield) summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift