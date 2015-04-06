British Dragon
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it.
Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size Auto MM:
Low-low risk Medium-medium
risk High-high risk extrime-increased
risk Armagedon-excessive risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum Lot