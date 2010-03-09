Atila
- Experts
- Pavel Malyshko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day! The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!
It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more!
Trading takes place mainly during periods of calm market!
Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. check with your broker what gmt he has!
e.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2
Recommendations:
Minimum / Deposit: $ 100!
Low spread broker!
settings:
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-Low Risk
Medium Medium Risk
High-risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon-High Risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum lot
slippage: maximum slippage
maxspread: maximum spread (default 2.0 points, 20pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)
summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift
wintergmtshift: winter time shift
Previous results do not guarantee their repetition in the future!
