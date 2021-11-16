Great Breakthrough





The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation.

all the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.

To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, that is, a loss on take profit, which allows you to reduce losses.

For some reason, users do not pay attention to the description of this function and are surprised to write about it considering it a mistake, no, this is not a mistake of friends, but protection from losses.

The EA works on M1 currency pairs: AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF





do not confuse the pairs and the timeframe otherwise it will not work correctly.









The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.









Write down the currency pairs in the Symbols of Trade setting: AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF (so EVEN IF YOUR BROKER HAS A SUFFIX, WRITE IT WITHOUT THE SUFFIX AND THE SUFFIX ITSELF IN THE FIELD BELOW)













It is important when changing the Expert Advisor settings: remove the Expert Advisor from the chart and put it again because a lot of data is stored. and incorrect settings may be used

















The main thing is that the traded symbols are available in the Market Overview. Otherwise, by default, not all currency pairs are open in the market overview.









Advantages:

Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit.

The system does not use: martingale, averaging, grid and other dangerous methods of money management.

Transactions do not hang for several days.

A large number of currency pairs.

The Expert Advisor works with limit orders for execution at the best price.

The Expert Advisor trades pending limit orders.

















Parameters:





The most important function!





Display of slippages: Enable slippage analysis True enable False disable (disabled by default False)

















in order for MT5 advisers to load less processor, turn off the slippage function. turn it on to see the results .. and then turn it off so that the processor is less loaded

the slippage function will analyze the score history and show you the results.. turning it off will not affect the collection of statistics..it will not miss anything.





This function will show how badly or well your broker opens and closes orders for the entire history of trading, regardless of how many Expert Advisors are trading on the account!





Write the currency pairs without suffixes on the right line=Currency pairs (trading from one chart) that the Expert Advisor will use, copy these currency pairs like this:



AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF





GMT Winter time for strategy tester





Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) .m or _m (described in detail in the section WHAT'S NEW COMING RIGHT AFTER THE REVIEWS)

Lot =fixed lot if MM is off

MM=enabling autolot

The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)

Monday market opening do not trade = if True, it does not trade ..Monday evening will be trading

Wednesday..Trade on Wednesday (triple swap day)=if true, then trades on Wednesday



We do not trade on Wednesday for pairs with - Swap =YES/NO (if yes, then the adviser will not use currency pairs that have a triple negative swap on Wednesday)



Magic=magic number of the adviser

Comment= comment on the Adviser's trades





