Great Breakthrough

4.53

The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client.

Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your benefit is very doubtful.

all the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.
Trade monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1456221


I recommend using it together with an advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78783?source=Site+Profile+Seller

(it gives the opportunity to get a bigger profit thanks to an additional algorithm that is no less effective.)


The system works in the evening, using the patterns of price behavior in a given trading period.

Version on MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/82717 it may have differences from MT5.

The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.


To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, that is, a loss on take profit, which allows you to reduce losses.
For some reason, users do not pay attention to the description of this function and are surprised to write about it considering it a mistake, no, this is not a mistake of friends, but protection from losses.

The EA works on M1 currency pairs: AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF

do not confuse the pairs and the timeframe otherwise it will not work correctly.


The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.


Write down the currency pairs in the Symbols of Trade setting: AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF  (so EVEN IF YOUR BROKER HAS A SUFFIX, WRITE IT WITHOUT THE SUFFIX AND THE SUFFIX ITSELF IN THE FIELD BELOW)



It is important when changing the Expert Advisor settings: remove the Expert Advisor from the chart and put it again because a lot of data is stored. and incorrect settings may be used






The main thing is that the traded symbols are available in the Market Overview. Otherwise, by default, not all currency pairs are open in the market overview.


Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller







Advantages:
Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit.
The system does not use: martingale, averaging, grid and other dangerous methods of money management.
Transactions do not hang for several days.
A large number of currency pairs.
The Expert Advisor works with limit orders for execution at the best price.
The Expert Advisor trades pending limit orders.




Parameters:

The most important function!

Display of slippages: Enable slippage analysis True enable False disable (disabled by default False)




This function will show how badly or well your broker opens and closes orders for the entire history of trading, regardless of how many Expert Advisors are trading on the account!

 in order for MT5 advisers to load less processor, turn off the slippage function. turn it on to see the results .. and then turn it off so that the processor is less loaded

the slippage function will analyze the score history and show you the results.. turning it off will not affect the collection of statistics..it will not miss anything.



Write the  currency pairs without suffixes on the right line=Currency pairs (trading from one chart) that the Expert Advisor will use, copy these currency pairs like this:

   AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;CADCHF;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF


GMT Winter time for strategy tester

Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) .m or _m (described in detail in the section WHAT'S NEW COMING RIGHT AFTER THE REVIEWS)

Lot =fixed lot if MM is off

MM=enabling autolot

The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)

Monday market opening do not trade = if True, it does not trade ..Monday evening will be trading

Wednesday..Trade on Wednesday (triple swap day)=if true, then trades on Wednesday

We do not trade on Wednesday for pairs with - Swap =YES/NO (if yes, then the adviser will not use currency pairs that have a triple negative swap on Wednesday)

Magic=magic number of the adviser

Comment= comment on the Adviser's trades

Link to the description of the news filter settings in this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750513

You can also watch a video of how the adviser works at the bottom of the page.










Reviews 22
Nice Trader
2770
Aller Uja 2023.03.15 13:29 
 

Updated review 06.07.2024: It seems that this EA is working well again. I hadn't used it for a long time, but I started using it again a few months ago, and it has been quite profitable and stable. I use IC Trading and Fusion Markets brokers.

Yuen Pak Hei
647
Yuen Pak Hei 2022.12.20 11:31 
 

Powerful EA. Earned 5% already.

Yuta Hidaka
663
Yuta Hidaka 2022.10.28 13:17 
 

I wrote same things in The power of unity ECN is recommended. When I use normal account this EA only deal few order but when change to ECN may order has been accepted and that it be get more profit for me. And use USD account I tyried JPY account there little bit bug for this EA. So you dont need gamble with your money.

