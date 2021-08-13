Reversal Levels

The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a red arrow for sell, a blue arrow for buy.
But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed.

Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart.

The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe.

The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time.



From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can focus on the rebound and breakdown of these levels!


Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller


Indicator Settings:

AlertsSound-enabling the sound of an alert when a signal is received

Alerts E mail- Sending a message to the mail when a signal appears

Alerts Notify- Notification Resolution

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Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Smart Brain passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system works under any market circumstances and it is almost not afraid of the news! The system works without being tied to a GMT broker, it doesn’t care about the current time! I’ve been working on it for years, but before that I only managed to create the Just Marvel advisor (click to view this product) ! Now we have a slightly different system that can trade around the clock! trades do not open every day! You must be patient, to u
Evolution Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization! Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504 2010-2019= 84.985.50
Stability EurchfGbpchf
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market! Please pay attention to the test that all systems have d
Pro Scalping GBPUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends! Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand! The price of the adviser will gro
Unbelievable Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the  Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that t
Search flat
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attent
British Dragon
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention tha
Evolution Marvel EURCHF
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal! The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one d
Hulk GBPCHF
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
Hulk GBPCHF  passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! trades on the  GBPCHF, GBPCAD  m5  currency pair  by default  ! Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is
Marvel GBPJPY
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing i
Testosteron
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Testosteron  uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! by default, trades on the  EURJPY  currency pair  M5 timeframe!  The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!  Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summ
Atila
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day!  The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!  It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more! Trading takes place mainly during periods of
Venom from Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Venom from Marvel   Venom From Marvel  works on currency pairs  audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!   Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.  Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.  The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make su
New Scalping System
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the  eurusd m5 timeframe.  The adviser works  in a calm night market and  does not use  dangerous money management methods such as:  grid, averaging, martingale and others.  The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.  Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker. Please pay attention to my
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The   adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the   eurchf m5   pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The ad
Stability EURUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
Without Stepping Back
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:   The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders!
Great Idea
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
Great Idea Reboot
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Oracle
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Resurrection
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Winner
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Calmness
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Pacification
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has  been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The E
Rebound against breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Triangle Breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
Twenty Four Hours
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
Linear Levels
Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
Готов продать исходный код, за подробностями обращайтесь в личные сообщения. Индикатор  чертит горизонтальные линии поддержки и сопротивления,наклонные линии поддержки и сопротивления,треугольники.Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Данный индикатор можно использовать в торговле ориентируясь на отбой и пробой уровней, а так же для ориентиров выставления стоп лоссов. Индикатор не удаляет уровни  , они остаются на истории графика , что очень удобно для анализа его работы. Для удобств
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