Reversal Levels
- Indicators
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 August 2021
- Activations: 5
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a red arrow for sell, a blue arrow for buy.
But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed.
Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart.
The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe.
The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time.
But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed.
Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart.
The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe.
The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time.
From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can focus on the rebound and breakdown of these levels!
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller
Indicator Settings:
AlertsSound-enabling the sound of an alert when a signal is received
Alerts E mail- Sending a message to the mail when a signal appears
Alerts Notify- Notification Resolution