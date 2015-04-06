Great Idea Reboot

This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time!

The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off.

The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!

The EA monitors the market around the clock looking for the right moment to open a deal.

The advisor's settings are as simple as possible, you don't have to configure anything except the lot. Therefore, no one will have any difficulties!

Please pay attention to my other products:

The results on the account and the test must coincide plus or minus, since the advisor does not use noise inside the bar and makes a decision to open and close a deal while waiting for a new bar to open.

Advisor settings:

FixedLot = Fixed lot

Auto_lot = automatic lot calculation based on the balance

Magic = magic number that allows the advisor to distinguish their orders from others

MaxSpread = maximum spread at which the advisor is allowed to open a trade