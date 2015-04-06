Gold 10Pip Sell Scalper

10pip Gold Scalper for small accounts is the perfect Scalper for Gold trading with advanced algorithm to protect your capital.

Once it is deployed on the charts it will automatically place a sell trade with stop loss and take profit and once take profit is hit it will automatically open another with the same criteria.

So drop it at the high of the week, high of the day, high of the session and see the magic.... 

also with additional features to ensure safety :-

Places a sell order with the specified parameters. It checks that no other orders are open before placing a new trade.

Ensure that only one trade is open at a time.

Slippage parameter is used to control the maximum price deviation allowed when opening the order.

Ensure that the volume is within the broker's limits (minimum, maximum, and step).

Integrate with brokers to unsure compliance with 4digit and 5digit brokers. 

and much more so enjoy......

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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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