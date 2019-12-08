Testosteron
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 8 December 2019
- Activations: 20
by default, trades on the EURJPY currency pair M5 timeframe!
The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!
Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history.
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. check with your broker what gmt he has!
e.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2
Recommendations:
Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200!
Low spread broker!
Auto MM: Low-Low Risk
Medium Medium Risk
High-risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon-High Risk
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size
SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!
slippage: maximum slippage