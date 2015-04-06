Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it.

I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products





I ask you to pay attention that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in the settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It depends on your broker! To make testing as accurate as possible, there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! E.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2