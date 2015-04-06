Search flat
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it.
I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
I ask you to pay attention that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in the settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It depends on your broker! To make testing as accurate as possible, there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! E.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2
The expert uses a maximum of three positions the second and third double in size!
Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this adviser)
lots: lot size Auto MM:
Low-low risk Medium-medium risk
High-high risk
extrime-increased risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum lot
Slippage: maximum slippage maxspread: maximum spread (default 5.0 points, 50 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)
summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift
wintergmtshift: winter time shift