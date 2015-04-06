Without Stepping Back
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:
The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders! Stop losses are available!
The system previously supported other currency pairs, but now only supports one .. improvements are underway and in the future it is planned to add other currency pairs.
Settings:
The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders! Stop losses are available!
The system previously supported other currency pairs, but now only supports one .. improvements are underway and in the future it is planned to add other currency pairs.
Settings:
Comment : comment of an open order
Auto MM: Low-low risk
Medium-medium risk
High-high risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon - Maximum Risk
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders that were not opened by this advisor)
lots: minimum lot
mm: money management
maxspread: maximum spread
The previous profitability does not guarantee its repetition in the future!