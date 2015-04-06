Without Stepping Back

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:

The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders! Stop losses are available!

The system previously supported other currency pairs, but now only supports one .. improvements are underway and in the future it is planned to add other currency pairs.





Settings:









Comment : comment of an open order Auto MM: Low-low risk Medium-medium risk High-high risk extrime-increased risk Armagedon - Maximum Risk magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders that were not opened by this advisor)

lots: minimum lot

mm: money management



maxspread: maximum spread





The previous profitability does not guarantee its repetition in the future!



