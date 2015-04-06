Pro Scalping GBPUSD
- Experts
-
Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends!
Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current
day to understand!
The price of the adviser will grow!
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller#products
lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-low risk
Medium-medium risk
High-high risk
extrime-increased risk
maximum-maximum risk
minlot: minimum lot
Slippage: max slippage
max spread: max spread (default 2.4 points, 24 pips the lower the spread the higher the yield)
Summergmtshift: summertime shift (check GMT for summer time with your broker)
wintergmtshift: winter time shift (check GMT for winter time with your broker)