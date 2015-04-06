Pro Scalping GBPUSD

Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends!

Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand!

The price of the adviser will grow!


Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller#products

  Powered by GBPUSD timeframe M5

Minimum deposit: 100 dollars!

settings:
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish between open orders not given by the advisor)

lots: lot size

Auto MM: Low-low risk

Medium-medium risk

High-high risk

extrime-increased risk

maximum-maximum risk

mm: money management

minlot: minimum lot

Slippage: max slippage

max spread: max spread (default 2.4 points, 24 pips the lower the spread the higher the yield)

Summergmtshift: summertime shift (check GMT for summer time with your broker)

wintergmtshift: winter time shift (check GMT for winter time with your broker)

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Experts
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