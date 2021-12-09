AEC Scalper
I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor.
The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT.
For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00.
The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD M5 Timeframe.
Minimum deposit from $100
Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.
Leverage from 1:100
Trading is conducted in a narrow price range.
EA at closing uses dynamic Stoploss and Takeprofit.
Adviser Parameters:
Lot = 0.01;
LotsDepo = true; //Lots from Deposit
MinLots = 0.01; //Min Lots (0-auto)
MaxLots = 100; //Max Lots (0-auto)
Drisk = 2.0; //% from Deposit
StopLoss = 50;
TakeProfit = 100;
MaxSpread = 5;
HourStart = 23;
HourEnd = 1;
Slippage = 5;