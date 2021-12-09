AEC Scalper





I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor.

The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT.

For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00.

The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD M5 Timeframe.

Minimum deposit from $100

Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.

Leverage from 1:100

Trading is conducted in a narrow price range.

EA at closing uses dynamic Stoploss and Takeprofit.





Adviser Parameters:





Lot = 0.01;

LotsDepo = true; //Lots from Deposit

MinLots = 0.01; //Min Lots (0-auto)

MaxLots = 100; //Max Lots (0-auto)

Drisk = 2.0; //% from Deposit

StopLoss = 50;

TakeProfit = 100;

MaxSpread = 5;

HourStart = 23;

HourEnd = 1;

Slippage = 5;