AEC Scalper

I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor.
The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT.
For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00.
The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe.
Minimum deposit from $100
Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.
Leverage from 1:100
Trading is conducted in a narrow price range.
EA at closing uses dynamic Stoploss and Takeprofit. 

Adviser Parameters:

Lot                  = 0.01;
LotsDepo             = true;      //Lots from Deposit
MinLots              = 0.01;      //Min Lots (0-auto)
MaxLots              = 100;       //Max Lots (0-auto)
Drisk                = 2.0;       //% from Deposit  
StopLoss             = 50;   
TakeProfit           = 100; 
MaxSpread            = 5;   
HourStart            = 23;   
HourEnd              = 1;
Slippage             = 5; 
CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account! The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair
