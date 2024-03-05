Greedy Golden MT4

4.8

  • Recommended: it's better to use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts.
  • SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals link on my profile.

  • Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file
  • See the real monitoring signal in my profile.
  • Use only on gold and on the BUY direction.
Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the
market.
Should we invest in gold or just scalp it?
Answering this question is a big challenge for many traders.
X trading robot is the answer to this challenge.
This robot simulates dynamic investment (investment with scalp) and catches longterm trends as well as small fluctuations.


Recommendations

Trading pairs
XAUUSD
Timeframe M5,M15,M30(M15 is the best)
Minimum deposit 
 $500
Leverage
 Minimum 1:20
Brokers
 Every Brokers, Lowest swap or swap-free accounts
Account Currency   USD,EUR


Explanation of algorithm

The robot defines 2 types of positions; Fixed positions and temporary positions. Fixed positions are for getting maximum profit from super trends and position positions are for getting profit from small price fluctuations.

Opening positions by detecting divergence and closing them by specific profit margin or trailing stop loss.

The robot algorithm is designed based on divergence detection and capital management. so that it avoids dangerous risks and works in the safest possible state.

Some recommendations for better performance

  • Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
  • EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.

  • Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.


Reviews 6
quba
123
quba 2025.05.23 07:51 
 

First, I observed Greedful Gold for 3 months, then used live trading for half a month. So far, I've had three very satisfying trades. More importantly, it's extremely safe and reasonable – it allows you to sleep soundly instead of being nervous! It's easy to use, and the author also provides help. Keep up the good work, Mr. Mihails Babuskins!

Habib Urrehman Abdulrehman
812
Habib Urrehman Abdulrehman 2025.03.18 08:56 
 

The EA is doing a good job, The support is good as well, The EA is very stable in MQL5 signals. So far the developer is doing a good job. God bless you brother.

Pierre Vachichin
1278
Pierre Vachichin 2025.01.31 07:42 
 

Great EA for gold trading and long gold traders. The author is very responsive and helpful. Recommend it.

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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
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Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Double Top/Bottom Pattern Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis are used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. Searching for this pattern among the cha
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4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
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Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
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hannah7
4190
hannah7 2025.12.22 14:13 
 

The EA is performing well. Though I'm still understanding how the EA enters and exits, it has had a very high success rate in executing good profits. I'll leave another review after a month and show my results!

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2026.01.28 06:13
Thank you For your kindness 🍀🌺
quba
123
quba 2025.05.23 07:51 
 

First, I observed Greedful Gold for 3 months, then used live trading for half a month. So far, I've had three very satisfying trades. More importantly, it's extremely safe and reasonable – it allows you to sleep soundly instead of being nervous! It's easy to use, and the author also provides help. Keep up the good work, Mr. Mihails Babuskins!

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.05.23 14:09
Thank you For your kindness 🍀🌺
step240883
128
step240883 2025.04.05 07:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.04.11 05:54
Thank you 🍀🌺
WORAWUT22092522
77
WORAWUT22092522 2025.04.02 11:36 
 

EA is working well, support is also good, EA is very stable.

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.04.03 19:07
Thank you for your kindness. 🔥 🌺 🙏
Habib Urrehman Abdulrehman
812
Habib Urrehman Abdulrehman 2025.03.18 08:56 
 

The EA is doing a good job, The support is good as well, The EA is very stable in MQL5 signals. So far the developer is doing a good job. God bless you brother.

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.03.20 16:37
Thank you, I will always be available to support and guide, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Pierre Vachichin
1278
Pierre Vachichin 2025.01.31 07:42 
 

Great EA for gold trading and long gold traders. The author is very responsive and helpful. Recommend it.

Mihails Babuskins
78592
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.01.31 08:58
Thank you for your kindness. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
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