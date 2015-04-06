Marvel GBPJPY
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker.
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. check with your broker what gmt he has!
e.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2
Recommendations:
Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200!
Low spread broker!
settings:
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-Low Risk
Medium Medium Risk
High-risk
extrime-increased risk
Armagedon-High Risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum lot
SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!
slippage: maximum slippage
maxspread: maximum spread (default 4.2pips, 42 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)
summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift
wintergmtshift: winter time shift