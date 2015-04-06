Marvel GBPJPY

The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker.











Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products



Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. check with your broker what gmt he has!

e.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2



