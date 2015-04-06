Unbelievable Marvel
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 5.9
- Activations: 5
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the
Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this adviser)
lots: lot size Auto MM: Low-low risk Medium-medium risk High-high risk extrime-increased risk
mm: money management
minlot: minimum lot
Slippage: maximum slippage
maxspread: maximum spread (default is 2.7 points, 27 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)
summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift
wintergmtshift: winter time shift