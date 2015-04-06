Unbelievable Marvel

Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the 


Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products


Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! E.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2

Recommendations:

Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200! Low spread broker!

 Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this adviser)

lots: lot size Auto MM: Low-low risk Medium-medium risk High-high risk extrime-increased risk

mm: money management

minlot: minimum lot


 SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!

Slippage: maximum slippage

maxspread: maximum spread (default is 2.7 points, 27 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield)

summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift

wintergmtshift: winter time shift


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BB Return mt4
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
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Indicators
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Indicators
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