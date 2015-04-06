Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the

Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products





Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! E.g. alpari summergmtshift: 3 and wintergmtshift: 2





Recommendations:





Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200! Low spread broker!





Settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this adviser) lots: lot size Auto MM: Low-low risk Medium-medium risk High-high risk extrime-increased risk mm: money management minlot: minimum lot





SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER!





Slippage: maximum slippage maxspread: maximum spread (default is 2.7 points, 27 pips the lower the spread, the higher the yield) summergmtshift: daylight saving time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift



