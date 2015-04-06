Evolution Marvel EURCHF
- Experts
-
Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal!
The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one direction! The third position doubles! For example: there were two positions 0.01 and the third one opens 0.02 lots!
I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products
I ask you to pay attention that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It depends on your broker! To make testing as accurate as possible, there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! For example, alpari summergmtshift: 3, and wintergmtshift: 2!
An important point is to leave summer GMT the same as winter, if winter GMT 2, THEN AND SUMMER LEAVE 2 .. IF winter GMT 3 THEN AND SUMMER LEAVE 3 .. ETC.
By default, the adviser is configured for the Alpari broker.
Recommendations:
Settings:
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)
lots: lot size
Auto MM:
Low-low risk
Medium-medium risk
High-high risk
extrime-increased risk
EXSTRIME2-extrime times 2 mm: money management
minlot : Minimum lot