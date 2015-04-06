Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal!





The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one direction! The third position doubles! For example: there were two positions 0.01 and the third one opens 0.02 lots!







