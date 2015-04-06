Evolution Marvel EURCHF

Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal!


The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one direction! The third position doubles! For example: there were two positions 0.01 and the third one opens 0.02 lots!




I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products



I ask you to pay attention that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It depends on your broker! To make testing as accurate as possible, there are summergmtshift and wintergmtshift. Check with your broker what gmt he has! For example, alpari summergmtshift: 3, and wintergmtshift: 2!

An important point is to leave summer GMT the same as winter, if winter GMT 2, THEN AND SUMMER LEAVE 2 .. IF winter GMT 3 THEN AND SUMMER LEAVE 3 .. ETC.

By default, the adviser is configured for the Alpari broker.

Recommendations:


Minimum / Recommended Deposit: $ 200! Low spread broker!

 Settings:

magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened not by this EA)

lots: lot size

Auto MM:

Low-low risk

Medium-medium risk

High-high risk

extrime-increased risk

EXSTRIME2-extrime times 2 mm: money management

minlot : Minimum lot


 SEE HOW IT WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER! Summergmtshift: summer time shift (set the same as winter shift, if winter GMT is 2, then leave summer 2. if winter 3 and summer set 3, etc.) wintergmtshift: winter time shift



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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
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Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
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Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
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The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
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Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
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Indicators
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Indicators
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