Stability EurchfGbpchf

Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%! Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market!













Please pay attention to the test that all systems have drawdowns and if you start from the test you decide to buy an adviser, then please do not write negative reviews if you fall into a drawdown that does not exceed the historical test !!









Attention maximum spread for the currency pair Eurchf 2.0 (20 pips) points, and for Gbpchf 3.5 (35 pips) set for each currency pair separately!







Please pay attention to my other products!









Stop loss and take profits are not fixed and are set on a virtual level and not visible to the broker!





The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends!









Recommendations:





Broker ENC c low spread!





minimum deposit of 100 dollars (optimally 300)





settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened by an unlisted advisor) lots: lot size





Auto MM: Low-low risk





Medium-medium risk





High-high risk





Exstrime-increased risk





Armagedon-maximum risk





mm: capital management minlot: minimum lot slippage: maximum slippage





maxspread: maximum spread (the lower the spread, the higher the yield) summergmtshift: summer time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift





Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in settings so in summer and winter gmt may be different! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as summergmtshift and wintergmtshift is. check with your broker what is his gmt!





for example, alpari summergmtshift: 3, and wintergmtshift: 2