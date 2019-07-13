Stability EurchfGbpchf

Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market!




Please pay attention to the test that all systems have drawdowns and if you start from the test you decide to buy an adviser, then please do not write negative reviews if you fall into a drawdown that does not exceed the historical test !!



Attention maximum spread for the currency pair Eurchf 2.0 (20 pips) points, and for Gbpchf 3.5 (35 pips) set for each currency pair separately!


 Please pay attention to my other products!



Stop loss and take profits are not fixed and are set on a virtual level and not visible to the broker!


The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends!



Recommendations:


Broker ENC c low spread!


minimum deposit of 100 dollars (optimally 300)


settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened by an unlisted advisor) lots: lot size


Auto MM: Low-low risk


Medium-medium risk


High-high risk


Exstrime-increased risk


Armagedon-maximum risk


mm: capital management minlot: minimum lot slippage: maximum slippage


maxspread: maximum spread (the lower the spread, the higher the yield) summergmtshift: summer time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift


 Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in settings so in summer and winter gmt may be different! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as summergmtshift and wintergmtshift is. check with your broker what is his gmt!


for example, alpari summergmtshift: 3, and wintergmtshift: 2

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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