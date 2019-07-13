Stability EurchfGbpchf
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%! Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market!
Please pay attention to the test that all systems have drawdowns and if you start from the test you decide to buy an adviser, then please do not write negative reviews if you fall into a drawdown that does not exceed the historical test !!
Attention maximum spread for the currency pair Eurchf 2.0 (20 pips) points, and for Gbpchf 3.5 (35 pips) set for each currency pair separately!
Please pay attention to my other products!
Stop loss and take profits are not fixed and are set on a virtual level and not visible to the broker!
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends!
Recommendations:
Broker ENC c low spread!
minimum deposit of 100 dollars (optimally 300)
settings: magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened by an unlisted advisor) lots: lot size
Auto MM: Low-low risk
Medium-medium risk
High-high risk
Exstrime-increased risk
Armagedon-maximum risk
mm: capital management minlot: minimum lot slippage: maximum slippage
maxspread: maximum spread (the lower the spread, the higher the yield) summergmtshift: summer time shift wintergmtshift: winter time shift
Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in settings so in summer and winter gmt may be different! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as summergmtshift and wintergmtshift is. check with your broker what is his gmt!
for example, alpari summergmtshift: 3, and wintergmtshift: 2