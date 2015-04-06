Evolution Marvel
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization!
Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504
2010-2019= 84.985.504$
2010-2011 = initial deposit of 200 $ -5001 $ profit
2011-2012 = $ 200 -381 $ profit
2012-2013 = $ 200 -511 $ profit
2013-2014 = $ 200 -164 $ profit
2014-2015 = $ 200 -73 $ profit
2015-2016 = $ 200 -5573 $ profit
2016-2017 = 200 $ -216 $ profit
2017-2018 = 200 $ -383 $ profit
Evolution Marvel opens fewer orders, but is a more profitable system than Just Marvel!
The order opening logic is different from Just Marvel!
magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened by an unlisted advisor) lots: lot size