Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization!

Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504



2010-2019= 84.985.504$ 2010-2011 = initial deposit of 200 $ -5001 $ profit 2011-2012 = $ 200 -381 $ profit 2012-2013 = $ 200 -511 $ profit 2013-2014 = $ 200 -164 $ profit 2014-2015 = $ 200 -73 $ profit 2015-2016 = $ 200 -5573 $ profit 2016-2017 = 200 $ -216 $ profit 2017-2018 = 200 $ -383 $ profit Evolution Marvel opens fewer orders, but is a more profitable system than Just Marvel!

The order opening logic is different from Just Marvel!







The system does not outweigh infinitely losses, but closes them in the market!





Take profit is also the market and is not fixed, it allows you to make a profit in different situations on the market!





Works on the EURUSD currency pair M5 timeframe!





Minimum Deposit 100 dollars!





Recommended deposit is 500!





Please note that the adviser has summer_gmt_shift and winter_gmt_shift in the settings, so in summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is as accurate as possible is summer_gmt_shift and winter_gmt_shift. check with your broker what is his gmt!





for example, alpari summer_gmt_shift: 3, and winter_gmt_shift: 2





WHAT ABOUT ME, THERE IS SUMMER TIME AT ME ALSO AS WINTER .. THIS IS RELATED TO THAT THE LAST TWO YEARS ARE THE BEST. TRY TO BE TESTED IN THE STRATEGY TESTER AND CHOOSE FOR YOURSELF AS BETTER, TRANSLATE FOR LONGER TIME OR NO ..









settings:

magic: magic number of orders (to distinguish orders opened by an unlisted advisor) lots: lot size





risk: risk size (default 5, recommended values ​​from 1 to 5 the higher the risk the greater the profit and drawdown and vice versa, check in the tester whenever you change the settings)





mm: capital management minlot: minimum lot





slippage: slippage





maxspread: maximum spread (2 points by default, 20 pips the lower the spread the higher the yield)





summer_gmt_shift: summer time shift winter_gmt_shift: winter time shift













There are no guarantees on the forex market and the previous yield does not guarantee its repetition in the future!







