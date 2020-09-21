Balance Controler
- Experts
- Pavel Malyshko
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 September 2020
- Activations: 5
The adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the eurchf m5 pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The adviser has several thousand lines of code, which took a lot of development time.
Recommendations:
Low spread broker
deposit from 50 dollars.
cent accounts are not suitable due to the high spread
Description of advisor settings:
Work Time = EA working time (by default it is set for GMT + 3) Most brokers have such GMT now +3
21: 00-23: 55 (note how the time is set) if the time is not set, the adviser will not trade.
if your broker has GMT + 2, then set the time 20: 00-22: 55, if GMT + 1 19: 00-21: 55, if GMT 0, then 18: 00-20: 55
mm = enable automatic risk
risk = risk size
minlot = minimum lot size
maxspread = maximum spread
If you have any questions please write, I will definitely answer).
