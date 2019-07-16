Serpentine

The Expert Advisor algorithm determines the formed trend movement, and starts working in the direction of the existing trend. To determine the direction of price movement, the EA uses candlestick analysis, certain technical analysis patterns, significant price levels, trading volatility both separately and combined with the obtained data.

Each deal is managed by a tight trailing stop, which is applied to both profitable and unprofitable orders.

An example of the correct installation of the EA is illustrated in one of the screenshots.

The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the following currency pairs: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURGBP M5, EURJPY M5, USDCAD M5, USDJPY M5.

Parameters



Take Profit - take profit.

- take profit. Stop Loss - stop loss.

- stop loss. MaxRisk - the maximum risk for calculating the lot size.

- the maximum risk for calculating the lot size. if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - if MaxRisk = 0, this lot will be used;

- if MaxRisk = 0, this lot will be used; Start Trailing Stop - trailing stop start.

- trailing stop start. Step Trailing Stop - trailing stop step.

- trailing stop step. SAR-step - step of SAR;

- step of SAR; Use the adviser's working time? - use trading by time.

- use trading by time. The hour of commencement of trade - hour to start trading.

- hour to start trading. Minute of commencement of trade - minute to start trading.

- minute to start trading. Hour of the end of trade - hour to stop trading.

- hour to stop trading. Minute of the end of trade - minute to stop trading.

- minute to stop trading. Comment to order - comment to orders.

- comment to orders. Max Slippage - maximum slippage.

- maximum slippage. Max Spread - maximum spread.

- maximum spread. Magic Number - magic number for the EA's orders.



