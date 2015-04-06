Trade Zone Unlimited

The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery, with simple inputs.

- This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades.

- Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits.

When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.  


Features

The advantage of this adviser:

● the ability to conduct system trading (thanks to trade automation)      

● include the advantage of your personal trading experience in the advisor’s trading (expressed in the possibility of semi-automatic control of positions)      

A multivariate money management system, in the adviser it is possible:

 automatic level averaging      

● controlled TP, in pips and% of deposit      

● pyramiding profitable positions      

● Profit protection function by transferring trunk      

 

The EA has  clear and intuitive order management. Trailing stop levels are visible.

You can see the risks and potential profit for each transaction, which can be increased or decreased based on your desire.

You can use this EA in any market condition. But I recommend to use the EA in London and New York trading sessions.


  

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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included   and more coming! Super fast profit gaining EA.  Recommended equity Min 100USD Try demo version before use in real account.    For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message! Traders who value clear entries Phases of increased volatility Markets that often move sideways
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