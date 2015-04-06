Trade Zone Unlimited

The EA strategy is based on Zone Recovery, with simple inputs.

- This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades.

- Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits.

When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.





Features

The advantage of this adviser:

● the ability to conduct system trading (thanks to trade automation)

● include the advantage of your personal trading experience in the advisor’s trading (expressed in the possibility of semi-automatic control of positions)

A multivariate money management system, in the adviser it is possible:

● automatic level averaging

● controlled TP, in pips and% of deposit

● pyramiding profitable positions

● Profit protection function by transferring trunk

The EA has clear and intuitive order management. Trailing stop levels are visible.

You can see the risks and potential profit for each transaction, which can be increased or decreased based on your desire.

You can use this EA in any market condition. But I recommend to use the EA in London and New York trading sessions.







