Super Scalping

1

Description

This expert advisor uses with a Super Scalping Technique Strategy.

Can be used with limited capital and minimum capital of 100 USD with 1:500 Leverage, it is Recommended by using 200 USD capital Leverage 1:500, or more.

Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must M1 Time Frame on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD on M1/M5 Time Frame.

Use on brokers with Spreads of less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not Floating Spread), and zero commission and zero swap.

(This point is very important !!, before use please check your spread broker, at normal market, high impact news market, and closed market).

Don't run this EA, on news USA and your pair market release !!


Use the settings contained in the colomn tab screenshots to get the best settings.

Best Open Account Parameter :

  • Equity = 200 USD (Micro Account 0.01 Lots)
  • Leverage = 1:500

Indicator Parameter :

  1. Magic - If set to a number less than 0 it will calculate MagicNumber automatically (Default = -1).
  2. MinLots - Min Lots can't more than 1 Lots (Default = 0.01).
  3. MaxLots - Max Lots can't more than 10 Lots (Default = 5).

Warning !!

Warning of risk, trading forex, metal gold, and commodity markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. There are many factors for a user of a robot service, as well as those who are in the foreign exchange business, gold or other commodity markets, which must be considered before transacting or using a trading robot service. Every investment carries risks that can apply equally to all types of markets. There is a possibility that you may lose some or all of your initial investment as a result of the loss of the transactions made. users of robotic services or those in the foreign exchange, gold or other commodity markets must be aware of the risks associated with such trading and seek guidance and recommendations from competent financial advisors if users of robotic services have doubts.





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Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
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This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
Scalping Strategy
I Nyoman Suryasa
Experts
Description This expert advisor uses with a Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and minimum capital of 100 USD  with 1:500 Leverage , it is Recommended by using 200 USD capital Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a good M1 timeframe chart. Use on brokers with Spreads of less than 30 points . Use the settings contained in the colomn tab screenshots to get the best settings. Best Open Account Parameter : Equity = 200 USD Leverage = 1:5
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apricum
560
apricum 2022.06.24 21:29 
 

The decision to try this EA has so far been my worst decision in years here. EA is absurd and will completely liquidate the 1k USD account in a few hours. big loss. moreover, the settings and functionality cannot be influenced much. definitely do not buy or rent this EA.

suahib1999
19
suahib1999 2021.06.13 12:13 
 

Only losses of money. I do not advise anyone to buy or rent a successful strategy test, but only losses in the real account

Orangeili
175
Orangeili 2020.09.22 16:45 
 

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