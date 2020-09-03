Description This expert advisor uses with a Super Scalping Technique Strategy.

Can be used with limited capital and minimum capital of 100 USD with 1:500 Leverage, it is Recommended by using 200 USD capital Leverage 1:500, or more.





Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must M1 Time Frame on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD on M1/M5 Time Frame.





Use on brokers with Spreads of less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not Floating Spread), and zero commission and zero swap. (This point is very important !!, before use please check your spread broker, at normal market, high impact news market, and closed market). Don't run this EA, on news USA and your pair market release !!





Use the settings contained in the colomn tab screenshots to get the best settings. Best Open Account Parameter :

Equity = 200 USD (Micro Account 0.01 Lots)

= 200 USD (Micro Account 0.01 Lots) Leverage = 1:500

Indicator Parameter : Magic - If set to a number less than 0 it will calculate MagicNumber automatically (Default = -1). MinLots - Min Lots can't more than 1 Lots (Default = 0.01). MaxLots - Max Lots can't more than 10 Lots (Default = 5).

Warning !!

Warning of risk, trading forex, metal gold, and commodity markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. There are many factors for a user of a robot service, as well as those who are in the foreign exchange business, gold or other commodity markets, which must be considered before transacting or using a trading robot service. Every investment carries risks that can apply equally to all types of markets. There is a possibility that you may lose some or all of your initial investment as a result of the loss of the transactions made. users of robotic services or those in the foreign exchange, gold or other commodity markets must be aware of the risks associated with such trading and seek guidance and recommendations from competent financial advisors if users of robotic services have doubts.















