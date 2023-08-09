Three Little Birds

THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA
Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose.

Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings.
By default, it is False. Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test.


STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION.
Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and designed for one mission: To protect, recover, and grow your equity — when the market turns cruel.

It combines three powerful strategies in perfect synchronization:

  • 🔹 Grid on Loss with Martingale: absorbs losses and builds toward total recovery.
  • 🔹 Grid on Win with Martingale: rides momentum while compounding smart gains.
  • 🔹 Hedging with Lot Multiplication: seizes reversals and forces profitable exits.


Timeframe: H4
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Minimum Balance: $10,000
Broker: Any broker
Pairs: Any pair (Default settings: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, OIL, US30, US100, US500)

WHY H4?

Because strength comes in silence. H4 cuts through noise. It waits. It watches. It strikes only when structure is clear.

THE NAME?

Three strategies. Three market paths. Three little birds. Not random. Not reactive. But calm, persistent, and lethal when the moment comes.

BUILT ON EXPERIENCE. TESTED THROUGH STORMS.

This EA is built on scars. Tested. Broken. Rebuilt. Every version paid in full — with real losses, costly research, and sleepless recalibration.

No shortcuts. No illusions. Just structure, pressure-tested under fire.

DON'T LOOK AT THE PRICE — LOOK AT THE VALUE.

If you're comparing tags, you're asking the wrong question. Ask instead: How much will it cost me to keep using cheap systems that fail when it matters?

This is not a toy. It’s a tactical machine — forged for traders who understand weight, not glitter.

READY TO STEP FORWARD?

Price filters the dreamers from the doers. It’s not made to be popular. It’s made to be powerful.


Or keep scrolling. The market doesn’t care.

This might not be for everyone.
But if you know what you’re doing — this is your edge.

Your capital. Your move. Just know — the market waits for no one.

https://tinyurl.com/n1c30n3

Recommended products
Harvesting
Ubaidillah
3 (2)
Experts
Harvesting is an Expert Advisor (EA) that works by sending orders automatically based on the best positions it detected. This EA also sets Stop loss value that can dynamically change following the price, when the order moves to more profit. And this EA cannot be run on its own, traders need to take part in monitoring and taking action to close all profitable orders, as in harvesting. Pairs and timeframes This EA tested on GPBUSD pair and M1 timeframe as in screenshots. Therefore Harvesting coul
FREE
DawnDuskDynamics MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
DawnDuskDynamics EA DawnDuskDynamics is a sophisticated trading algorithm that leverages the well-known Morning Star and Evening Star candlestick patterns to identify potential market reversals. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders looking to automate their trading strategies on major currency pairs, ensuring a systematic approach to forex trading. Key Features: Trading Strategy : Utilizes the Morning Star and Evening Star patterns to determine entry points, enhancing the probability of
FREE
Fassi
Akram Hassan
Experts
Fassi Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15. This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit. Use EA on M15 Time Frame. Lot size. (0.01/USD100) The EA also can be used on different currency. The EA does not trade many deals. Better to use on ECN broker. Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money. And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Monitoring Account
FREE
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.62 (13)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Cape Town
Mikhail Mitin
3 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   CCI and OsMA (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candle
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
EA Pamm Global
Truong Vu Van
3 (2)
Experts
This EA opens a buy sell order based on the H4 trend. When the price goes over 100 pips ea keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.  Requirement -          Flatform: MT4 -          Symbol: XAUUSD. -          Time frame: M15 -          Minimum deposit: >500$ -          Leverage: 1:500 and higher -          ECN broker -          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS) Parameters
FREE
Black Cat
Heinz Kappler
1.5 (2)
Experts
Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment. A profit trade offsets a loss trade. An example: Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD. Account: USD and 1: 400 EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1 If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row , the loss is about 3000 USD . Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183 Technical specifications Underlying
FREE
AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Trend Catch
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4 (2)
Experts
Советник "Trend_Catch" входит в рынок по средним скользящим и фракталам. Средние скользящие определяют направление тренда, фрактал - момент входа входа в рынок. В советнике прописан безубыток, трейлинг стоп, мантингейл по желанию Пользователя Настройки советника: Close_by_Reverse_MA_Signal = false; закрыть ордер на покупку, если быстрая МА находится выше медленной, закрыть ордер на продажу, если быстрая МА находится ниже медленной, если параметр Invert_sig включен (инвертирован сигнал), сигнал н
FREE
Super Buy Sell
Rio Purwanggono
3.25 (4)
Experts
Super Buy Sell  is a combination of Hedging and Martingale strategy. Buy and Sell at the same time and open order every 20 pips (default setting) with customized Target Profit. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions. This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously. This EA is recommended for cent accounts. Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.
FREE
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
EA onetwothreefourx3 Gold Edition
Syed Naufal Gaddafi
Experts
This EA is a set n forget type. Once attached to GOLD / XAUUSD chart, you can forget it. ========== Broker recommended (EA tuned) > JustMarket  (fully tested & optimized) Register using this link & get 50% auto rebate with daily reimbursement >  https://one.justmarkets.link/a/6dgco0za1a Change your current IB to me & get 50% auto rebate with daily reimbursement. Visit this link for instructions >  https://t.me/ea1234x/1 ========== Leverage recommended > 1:500 TF > H1 (auto set & lock by this EA)
FREE
Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
FREE
Superio
Rio Purwanggono
4.67 (3)
Experts
Superio is semiautomatic Expert Advisor. It will follow your Buy Stop or Sell stop order. First order will follow your lot on Buy Stop or Sell Stop. Superio is a combination of Martingale and Hedging strategy. After 7 wrong positions, it will change position and start hedging position. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions. This EA can run on several in
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (9)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
MA Double
Maksim Novikov
Experts
A ROBOT ON TWO MOVING AVERAGES! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using TWO moving averages. I also posted the robot on One moving average, you can also get acquainted with it. Input parameters: 1. Lot 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. The Magic Number The magic number of the orders. In order for the adviser not to confuse market odrers with his own. You can enter "0". 5. Maximum spread The maximum allowable Spread (slip
FREE
PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR
Lilita Bogachkova
Experts
Professional trading minimizes losses to the greatest possible extent. Taking this into consideration, the PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR EA has been designed with additional functions for minimizing trading losses and thus gaining profit for you. The EA's settings are appropria t e for financial transactio n s with  USDCHN M5 ,  GBPNZD M15,  USDHKD M15 , AUDCAD M30, AUDPLN M30, CADCHF M30, NZDUSD M30, EURCHF H1, NZDUSD H1, AUDPLN H1,  USDJPY H4, EURCAD H4 , EURUSD H4, GBPUSD H4  currency tool by default.
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
The Magic Dice
Zakaria Rachid
4.1 (10)
Experts
The Magic Dice is an expert advisor that trades during large markets movements. It’s using pending orders. I’m sharing with you this expert in order to find the best broker for live trading because this expert need a broker with low spread and very fast execution. So, thank you in advance for giving me your feedbacks on this subject Please note that this expert is designed to be profitable only in low spread condition. In the default setting I’m using a spread filter of 3.0 just for passing the
FREE
Nasdaq Curse EA MT4
Matthew Lewis Beedle
5 (2)
Experts
This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make.  It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms.  After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale.  It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests.  Any questions just message me.  Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I fin
FREE
Complex Chaos EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default SELL
Niklas Templin
Experts
Three Sixty Dollar EA Version SELL IC Market Recomment Broker -THIS EA ONLY SELL The Performance is the same als the Gratis Version on DE40 you have only more Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs. (See on Pictures) only DE40 -minimum 3000$/€ ...Lot 1-5 -M1 -maximal 30min per Day Robot Worktime Version 1 SELL only -this EA only SELL you have to buy my second version to get trades to buy. -Trade only on the DE40 indices - Don't close trades the robot will close everything automatically
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H4 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizatio
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndicesLion  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizati
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Promining Gold EA
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
PROMINING EAi    is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in XAUUSD GOLD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously, can also able to protect/filter the incoming unexpected sudden market spike volatility and can manage any bad market condition. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.  FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT. ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBO
Oasis
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
An innovative product for trading instruments in the MT4 terminal. The Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on unique, indicator-free mathematical calculation methods. A team of traders with over 15 years of trading experience has been working on improving this model for a long time. The robot actively analyzes the market, weighs the results of several alternative equations and selects the highest positive probability value to open a trade. Oasis is a product that meets all standards, suitable f
UZ Pro EA
Francisco Correa Junior
Experts
Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor that enhances your trading potential while evolving with the market. All decisions are based on higher time frames and executed on lower time frames, enhancing sniper-like precision for entry. Designed with an adaptive framework, this learning EA supports continuous updates and improvements to its algorithms. With Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA , you have a tool that consistently learns and refines itself, staying at the forefront of trading inno
Ai President EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Gold M1 Dynamic Follow Trend Expert
Mr Morteza Janbazi
Experts
Hello everyone, This profitable product is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD within the M1 timeframe. Minimum Deposit :  2000 $ The expert is based on five years of experience trading gold in the Forex market and utilizes a customized Martingale model that not only avoids putting the account at risk but also enhances profitability. The expert is programmed without restrictions on trading days, allowing you to fully evaluate its performance. However, it is recommended to avoid trading on
Prime Edge Ultimate Strategy
Akaradej Sobhonchitta
Experts
Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic. Key Features: ️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**   ️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations   ️ Triple
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
More from author
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.31 (13)
Experts
MyBTCUSD GRID EA is FREE Version of  BTCUSD GRID EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA is an automated program designed to use the grid trading strategy (as of July 21, 2025, 10,000+ downloads since released) MyBTCUSD GRID EA is highly useful for beginners and experienced traders alike. While there are other types of trading bots you can use, the logical nature of the grid trading strategy makes it easy for crypto grid trading bots to perform automated trading withou
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.98 (54)
Experts
MyGrid Scalper You either lead it — or it leads you. 28,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts. Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand Basic Info Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD) Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5 ) Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5) Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots Account type: ECN recommended but not required Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred Live & demo ready: Backtested, for
FREE
MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (7)
Experts
FREE Version of  MyVolume Profile Scalper EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661 Recommended currency pairs: ETHUSD GOLD/XAUUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY ETHUSD BTCUSD US30 CASH Timeframe :   working for all time frames ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --> P
FREE
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard The Free Version of AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  MT5 is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from Price Action , Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from   Price Action ,   Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a   confidence score   showing how strongly th
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Utilities
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Buas
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction. It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first. The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation. Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate Structured Execution for Confident Traders MyGrid Scalper Ultimate is a auto and manual-entry grid manager designed for experienced traders who already have their own entry strategy. It is the paid and extended version of MyGrid Scalper Free , one of the most downloaded free EAs on the MQL5 Market (28,000+ times). If you're looking for a fully automatic EA, this may not be the right tool. But if you want a system to handle lot scaling, exit logic, and risk structure a
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Only for those who know the character of Martingale (Martingale Lover). This EA is very good for those who are concerned about  REBATE generators . Black Bird EA is based on Hedging Strategy proceeds  an advanced algorithm. Black Bird   EA   is an advanced Scalp trading system that uses smart algorithms to make the quickest entry into market. It uses fixed/dynamic take-profit based on the market state at the time of entry, and has a variety of exit modes. The EA will manage the trades based
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order. The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX. Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to ma
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System Velora is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries. Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Velora is not just reactive — it's responsive. Core Strengths IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
AanIsnaini TrueChart
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
Proprietary Signal Amplification Technology Unlike conventional indicators that merely display data, TrueChart employs advanced signal amplification that emphasizes only high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically filters out market noise and amplifies genuine signals through multiple confirmation layers, ensuring you only see what truly matters. Revolutionary Multi-Dimensional Confirmation System Most indicators operate in a single dimension. Our technology simultaneously
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Velora - The Intelligent Grid EA with Dynamic Risk Logic Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has now been completely rebuilt and enhanced for the MT5 platform. Velora is not just another grid expert advisor. It is a sophisticated, multi-pillar trading system designed from the ground up for adaptability and risk-awareness. It intelligently combines a dynamic breakout signal with a self-aware grid and a fully autonomous "Smart Trailing" stop loss. At its core, Velora operat
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO Institutional-Grade Market Regime & Trend Dashboard (Zero-Repaint) STOP TRADING WITH LAG. START TRADING WITH MATH. The free version (v1.3) gave you visibility. The PRO Version gives you the edge . AanIsnaini Signal Matrix PRO is not just an update—it is a complete algorithmic rewrite of my popular signal dashboard. While the free version relies on standard indicators (which lag and react slowly), the PRO version utilizes  Digital Signal Processing (DSP) , Zero-L
Filter:
amrimond
79
amrimond 2025.12.16 10:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review