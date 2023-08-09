THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA

Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose.



Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings.

By default, it is False. Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test.





STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION.

Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and designed for one mission: To protect, recover, and grow your equity — when the market turns cruel.



It combines three powerful strategies in perfect synchronization:





🔹 Grid on Loss with Martingale : absorbs losses and builds toward total recovery.

: absorbs losses and builds toward total recovery. 🔹 Grid on Win with Martingale : rides momentum while compounding smart gains.

: rides momentum while compounding smart gains. 🔹 Hedging with Lot Multiplication: seizes reversals and forces profitable exits.



Timeframe: H4

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Minimum Balance: $10,000

Broker: Any broker

Pairs: Any pair (Default settings: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, OIL, US30, US100, US500)



WHY H4?



Because strength comes in silence. H4 cuts through noise. It waits. It watches. It strikes only when structure is clear.



THE NAME?



Three strategies. Three market paths. Three little birds. Not random. Not reactive. But calm, persistent, and lethal when the moment comes.



BUILT ON EXPERIENCE. TESTED THROUGH STORMS.



This EA is built on scars. Tested. Broken. Rebuilt. Every version paid in full — with real losses, costly research, and sleepless recalibration.



No shortcuts. No illusions. Just structure, pressure-tested under fire.



DON'T LOOK AT THE PRICE — LOOK AT THE VALUE.



If you're comparing tags, you're asking the wrong question. Ask instead: How much will it cost me to keep using cheap systems that fail when it matters?



This is not a toy. It’s a tactical machine — forged for traders who understand weight, not glitter.



READY TO STEP FORWARD?



Price filters the dreamers from the doers. It’s not made to be popular. It’s made to be powerful.





Or keep scrolling. The market doesn’t care.



This might not be for everyone.

But if you know what you’re doing — this is your edge.



Your capital. Your move. Just know — the market waits for no one.

