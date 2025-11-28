EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identically based on your dedication. The WYSIWYG visual display also transmits analyst information to Alert charts and your own Telegram Bot. See for yourself by downloading the free demo and experiencing it !

EA Mastermind – The Smart, All-in-One Trading Solution

It’s time to stop relying on luck for your trading success.
Introducing EA Mastermind, a premium masterpiece engineered by the BATIK Team, a group of professionals specializing in market analysis, algorithmic systems, and intelligent trading tools.

EA Mastermind is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a complete, integrated system that merges three essential powers into one seamless product:

  1. AI Mastermind Signal Analyzer – delivers professional-grade market intelligence.

  2. Smart Trading Panel – empowers precise manual control directly from your chart.

  3. EA AutoRobot – executes trades automatically with adaptive intelligence.

Why This EA Stands Out

Many EAs promise perfection through flashy screenshots and unrealistic backtests.
EA Mastermind is different — it’s transparent, authentic, and truly functional.
Its clean WYSIWYG interface, real-time adaptive analysis, and continuous updates aligned with global market shifts make it a long-term trading companion, not just a temporary tool.

Core Features

a. “AI Mastermind” Analyzer

  • Analyzes 8 major currency pairs across multiple timeframes (H4–M1).

  • Provides visual insights into market trends and volatility levels.

  • Offers AI-driven advisory messages, easily understood by beginners.

b.  Smart Trading Panel

  • Perform manual trades with simple drag-and-drop actions.

  • Instantly move TP/SL levels or adjust all open positions at once.

  • Plan and execute Limit/Stop orders directly on the active chart.

c.  Adaptive EA AutoRobot

  • Automatic trading engine with context-aware decision logic.

  • Ideal for custom research across pairs and trading sessions.

  • Supports multi-account or multi-pair probability strategies for balanced growth.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A. EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE (Premium / Paid)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Core Engine of EA Mastermind

Step into the future of intelligent trading with EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE, the main engine that powers the entire EA Mastermind ecosystem.
Developed by the BATIK Team, this sophisticated system merges analytical intelligence, adaptive algorithms, and autonomous execution — giving traders total control across all market conditions.

EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE isn’t just an Expert Advisor — it’s your 24/7 AI partner, continuously analyzing, adapting, and executing with precision that rivals professional desks.
Its integration with AI Mastermind unlocks a new dimension of real-time analytics, symbol synchronization, and self-learning performance that evolves with the market itself.

This is the premium core module required for real trading — the ultimate expression of power, logic, and precision.
Combine it with its complementary add-ons below to complete your EA Mastermind Ultimate Suite:

  • EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST – Backtesting Module (Free)

  • Oscillator IQ7 – Analytical Add-On (Free)

  • AI Ribbon IQ7 – Visual Intelligence Layer (Free)

  • EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE — Where Artificial Intelligence becomes Real Strategy.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B. EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST (Free)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Discover, Test, and Perfect Your Strategy

Experience the full logic of EA Mastermind without limits.
EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST is your sandbox environment, allowing traders to explore, experiment, and refine trading setups freely — no license input required.

Use this version to identify your most profitable pair/timeframe combinations. Its flexible engine mirrors the real EA Mastermind structure, helping you simulate, analyze, and perfect your approach before going live.

Follow these simple steps to get started:

  1. Download all related modules listed below.

  2. Begin with EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE, using ID-Code DEMO-101 .

  3. Once familiar, switch to BackteST for wider experimentation.

  4. Focus your analysis on recent 1-month data and H4–M5 timeframes.

  5. Identify your strongest symbol setups — guided by AI Mastermind precision.

Pair it with the add-ons below for optimal insight and control:

  • Oscillator IQ7

  • AI Ribbon IQ7

  • EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST — The training ground for your next breakthrough.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

C. Oscillator IQ7 (Free Add-On)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deep Market Momentum Analyzer

Introducing Oscillator IQ7, a powerful analytical add-on crafted to enhance the depth and accuracy of your EA Mastermind system.
This intelligent tool visualizes underlying market energy — helping you pinpoint momentum shifts, exhaustion zones, and reversal potential with remarkable clarity.

Designed as the analytical heartbeat of the Mastermind ecosystem, it works seamlessly alongside EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE and BackteST, allowing traders to see not just where the market moves, but why it moves.

Perfect for traders who demand deeper insight before execution, Oscillator IQ7 is your visual gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.

Combine this with:

  • EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

  • EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST

  • AI Ribbon IQ7

  • Oscillator IQ7 — Feel the pulse of the market before it beats.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

D. AI Ribbon IQ7 (Free Add-On)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Visual Trend Synchronization for the Mastermind System

Meet AI Ribbon IQ7, the final visual intelligence layer of the EA Mastermind suite — engineered to reveal market rhythm, alignment, and momentum in one intuitive display.

This elegant add-on bridges your analytical tools and trading logic, helping you synchronize trend direction across multiple timeframes and symbols effortlessly.
It provides a clean, intelligent visual representation that complements your AI Mastermind, AutoRobot, and Smart Panel — completing the EA Mastermind ecosystem.

Whether used for analysis, confirmation, or precision timing, AI Ribbon IQ7 enhances decision-making and helps you trade with total confidence and clarity.

Combine this with:

  • EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

  • EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST

  • Oscillator IQ7

  • AI Ribbon IQ7 — The art of seeing trends before they form.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Activate Free Demo – Required Settings

To activate the free demo file on your chart (as per MQL5.com policy), ID-CODE = "DEMO-101" requires:

Notice: Please contact us immediately to ensure everything runs smoothly on your computer's operating system. To enable your computer to trade and receive live, visual WYSIWYG guidance in the future financial markets, you will receive a unique ID code that will connect to your personal TelegramBot and an AI algorithm connected to Google. Therefore, please ensure all required checklists are completed correctly to achieve optimal results from BATIK products.

Some initial settings on Metatrader for Expert Advisor products: Menu MT4 | MT5 Check & Uncheck
1. Remove alert sounds if they are considered disturbing //Tools/Options/Events [Uncheck] Enable sound events
2. Enable trading execution function by the program: //Tools/Options/Trade [Check] One Click Trading

---------------------- next----------------------  //Tools/Options/Expert Advisors [Check] Allow algorithmic trading
3. Enable telegram bot function to your chatID & google.com: //Tools/Options/Expert Advisors [Check] Allow WebRequest fo listed URL
   ----------------------next----------------------    + add: https:// api . telegram . org  
   ----------------------next----------------------    + add: https:// script . google . com   

  • Need a Real Solution?

If your backtest (short intervals) with $10,000 deposit and 0.05 lot size shows 5% monthly profit, but Absolute Drawdown nears 50%, consider:

  • Adding equity buffer (at least 1x deposit), or

  • Reducing lot size in EA settings.

Clients will receive customized strategy instructions after purchase.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • 5 Activations — Maximize Profit Potential

You will receive 5 EA activations. Use them with 2-5 day intervals across different accounts to boost probability. Recommended: use powerful VPS capable of running 5 MetaTraders. You may use any broker, but test compatibility first — some futures brokers have unique policies.

  • Money-Back Guarantee

If you're unsatisfied with our service or product within one week, simply request a refund via MQL5 support. This is a standard MQL5 feature, and we fully support it. If you need proof of previous refunds, just message us — we’re transparent.

  • After Purchase — What’s Next?

After payment, message us to receive:

  • Full setup guide, and quick profit strategy instructions.

  • Your unique activation code.
    Note: Without this, your EA will remain in demo mode (ID-CODE = DEMO-101).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Product Philosophy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We believe modern trading should be intelligent, transparent, and efficient.
EA Mastermind is not just a robot — it’s a digital mentor designed to help you understand the market, not just react to it.

Experience how trading can be smarter, simpler, and more rewarding.
Try EA Mastermind today — because success isn’t luck, it’s intelligent execution.

No. Tagline
  1 “Smart. Powerful. All-in-One. — EA Mastermind by BATIK Team”
  2  “Trading isn’t luck. It’s intelligence.”
  3  “One EA. Infinite power — Analysis, Control, and Automation.”
  4  Master the market with the power of AI Mastermind.”
  5  “EA Mastermind — The robot that thinks like a professional trader.”
  6  “Redefine trading. One click, endless possibilities.”

Attention: For CyberBot members, when using the "ThinkBot IQ7" for real trading, enhance your decisions with experience and pattern recognition of major pairs. The fundamentals and trading psychology from GPT-5 , Copilot Ai, DeepSeek Ai, Meta Ai, Claude Ai, Manus Ai, and Google AI Gemini support wise actions. --- If you experience interference or the program cannot execute according to its functions, then make sure your metatrader has confirmed as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We recommend that members who have completed a transaction contact us immediately to obtain an ID code that will enable this product to connect to the data center required for AI to operate over the Google network. We also provide guidance to ensure a correct and smooth installation. | For customer satisfaction, a one-week product trial is available. 

[Tutorial & Livestream & Add-On Free] Visit Our Profile / About Us : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK [ livestream Now 24/7 = https://www twitch tv/CryptoForexGPT ]

Final Note

EA AutoRobot is meticulously engineered to recognize and adapt to the behavioral characteristics of most assets listed in the Forex and Derivatives markets. What makes it truly unique is its flexibility — it operates independently of any specific pair or timeframe. This opens up vast opportunities for your own research and optimization, allowing you to explore and identify the most profitable trading combinations.

We encourage you to dedicate time to backtesting through the Strategy Tester on various pairs and timeframes to discover your ideal setup. As a starting point, we recommend EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The good news is — we also provide a free version that mirrors the original product, available at: Strategy Tester : EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST  | Add-Ons Free :  Oscillator IQ7  and  Ai Ribbon IQ7

If you’ve been waiting for a truly next-generation trading system, enhanced with AI Mastermind acting as your personal consultant 24/7 — now is the time to take action. What you will gain far exceeds what you invest.

Recommended products
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT4
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Experts
Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
Two Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
Zoom MAX AI
Nguyen Phuong Hoang
Experts
Zoom MAX AI Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and s
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Professional Manager Trader
Stefan Petkov
Experts
Introducing the Professional Manager Trader – a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed with the expertise of a skilled full-time trader, this trading interface effectively manages your trades and capital. Its strategy is built on breakouts and incorporates personally developed confirmation indicators, which have a proven track record of success. With a strong focus on risk and money management, the Professional Manager Trader holds the key to successful trading. It
Gold4Money
Gurkamal Singh
Experts
This product is specially designed for serious traders who want to earn  stable and passive income .This will not provide 100 % percent profit. There are some months in which it gave losses but that losses are not as big as profits . Try this strategy yourself first and then apply it in real account . Gold4money is an expert which helps to earn money easily at very less risk as it gives maximum gain at little risk of 2 % of money only.  The settings for this strategy are following- 1) Timeframe
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Buyers of this product also purchase
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
More from author
Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (3)
Experts
Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading We are looking for   skilled hunters   ready to conquer the   Predator IQ7   — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of   professional traders worldwide . Powered by   out-of-the-box navigator tools , Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also   intuitive and addictive   to your analytical instincts. It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep rese
FREE
XBot Quantum IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
CRAZY DISC 95% OFF : Your Insider Tip from a Trading Ally End-of-Year 2025 Celebration & New Year 2026 Kickoff! Hey, fellow trader— This isn’t just another promo. This is your inside scoop from someone who’s been in the trenches with you. We’re not just offering a product—we’re handing you the keys to a smarter, sharper trading future. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Only 5% of our arsenal is public.
HOT Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
HOT Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading Free Edition – Discover Your Instinct Before Going Premium Affordable Power. Premium Intelligence. 100% Free to Try. If you’ve seen the premium version on "HOT Quantum IQ7 8 Symbols" {/market/product/153368}  And "EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE" { /market/product/153369} this free edition is your gateway experience — created to let you explore, learn, and master the art of visual market hunting before upgrading to the full professional suite. ----------
FREE
HiLoTren IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Indicators
HiLoTren IQ7 — Smart Market Boundaries & Pivot Mapping Define your trading levels with AI precision. HiLoTren IQ7 is an intelligent   pivot-based indicator   that automatically plots   Pivot Points ,   Resistance (R1–R3) , and   Support (S1–S3)   zones directly on your chart. It provides a clear visual framework to identify   market boundaries, reversal zones, and trend continuation levels   — all calculated in real time. Main Features   Auto Pivot Engine   — calculates daily pivots, R/S levels
FREE
Oscillator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Indicators
EA Mastermind – The Smart, All-in-One Trading Solution It’s time to stop relying on luck for your trading success. Meet EA Mastermind — a premium, next-generation trading suite engineered by the BATIK Team , a collective of professionals in market analytics, algorithmic engineering, and intelligent trading design. EA Mastermind isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary ecosystem that fuses three intelligent systems into one seamless framework: AI Mastermind Signal Analyzer – deliv
FREE
EA CyberBot MT4 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 28 traders]    Instructions for use   click here! For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will inhere
VR CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT4" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X4 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
Ai Panel Genius X4
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysiwyg' visual presentation. From beginners to experienced traders, anyone can easily master it using the 'sublimina
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
Miracle IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Manual trading with an advisor (panel and visual signals) Welcome, professional traders! Now you can experience a   new way of manual trading   with our innovative EA. Here's what it does: - It helps traders make more informed decisions by providing important information. - It was created by world-class analysts using hundreds of autonomous algorithms. - It is easy to use for people of all skill levels, including self-taught experts using the "subconscious" method. - It displays real-time infor
EA CyberBot MT5 Inc 8Pairs 8TF 8Shadows Indicators
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[As of May 08, downloaded by 53 traders]    Instructions for use   click here!    For those of you who don't have enough time to attend expensive courses and intensive training, what if all these steps could be completed even with the support of a practical real-time personal assistant?! Suggestion: This product is meticulously designed for practicality, eschewing theoretical complexity, and relies exclusively on the subconscious mind as an observational reflex. Consequently, the brain will i
VR CyberBot MT5 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT5" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X5 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
Ai Panel Genius X5
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
[Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysiwyg' visual presentation. From beginners to experienced traders, anyone can easily master it using the 'sublimina
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review