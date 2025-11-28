EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identically based on your dedication. The WYSIWYG visual display also transmits analyst information to Alert charts and your own Telegram Bot. See for yourself by downloading the free demo and experiencing it !

EA Mastermind – The Smart, All-in-One Trading Solution

It’s time to stop relying on luck for your trading success.

Introducing EA Mastermind, a premium masterpiece engineered by the BATIK Team, a group of professionals specializing in market analysis, algorithmic systems, and intelligent trading tools.

EA Mastermind is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a complete, integrated system that merges three essential powers into one seamless product: AI Mastermind Signal Analyzer – delivers professional-grade market intelligence. Smart Trading Panel – empowers precise manual control directly from your chart. EA AutoRobot – executes trades automatically with adaptive intelligence. Why This EA Stands Out Many EAs promise perfection through flashy screenshots and unrealistic backtests.

EA Mastermind is different — it’s transparent, authentic, and truly functional.

Its clean WYSIWYG interface, real-time adaptive analysis, and continuous updates aligned with global market shifts make it a long-term trading companion, not just a temporary tool. Core Features a. “AI Mastermind” Analyzer Analyzes 8 major currency pairs across multiple timeframes (H4–M1).

Provides visual insights into market trends and volatility levels.

Offers AI-driven advisory messages, easily understood by beginners. b. Smart Trading Panel Perform manual trades with simple drag-and-drop actions .

Instantly move TP/SL levels or adjust all open positions at once.

Plan and execute Limit/Stop orders directly on the active chart. c. Adaptive EA AutoRobot Automatic trading engine with context-aware decision logic .

Ideal for custom research across pairs and trading sessions.

Supports multi-account or multi-pair probability strategies for balanced growth.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A. EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE (Premium / Paid) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Core Engine of EA Mastermind Step into the future of intelligent trading with EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE, the main engine that powers the entire EA Mastermind ecosystem.

Developed by the BATIK Team, this sophisticated system merges analytical intelligence, adaptive algorithms, and autonomous execution — giving traders total control across all market conditions. EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE isn’t just an Expert Advisor — it’s your 24/7 AI partner, continuously analyzing, adapting, and executing with precision that rivals professional desks.

Its integration with AI Mastermind unlocks a new dimension of real-time analytics, symbol synchronization, and self-learning performance that evolves with the market itself. This is the premium core module required for real trading — the ultimate expression of power, logic, and precision.

Combine it with its complementary add-ons below to complete your EA Mastermind Ultimate Suite: EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST – Backtesting Module (Free)

Oscillator IQ7 – Analytical Add-On (Free)

AI Ribbon IQ7 – Visual Intelligence Layer (Free)

EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE — Where Artificial Intelligence becomes Real Strategy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ B. EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST (Free) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Discover, Test, and Perfect Your Strategy Experience the full logic of EA Mastermind without limits.

EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST is your sandbox environment, allowing traders to explore, experiment, and refine trading setups freely — no license input required. Use this version to identify your most profitable pair/timeframe combinations. Its flexible engine mirrors the real EA Mastermind structure, helping you simulate, analyze, and perfect your approach before going live. Follow these simple steps to get started: Download all related modules listed below. Begin with EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE, using ID-Code DEMO-101 . Once familiar, switch to BackteST for wider experimentation. Focus your analysis on recent 1-month data and H4–M5 timeframes. Identify your strongest symbol setups — guided by AI Mastermind precision. Pair it with the add-ons below for optimal insight and control: Oscillator IQ7

AI Ribbon IQ7

EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST — The training ground for your next breakthrough. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ C. Oscillator IQ7 (Free Add-On) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deep Market Momentum Analyzer Introducing Oscillator IQ7, a powerful analytical add-on crafted to enhance the depth and accuracy of your EA Mastermind system.

This intelligent tool visualizes underlying market energy — helping you pinpoint momentum shifts, exhaustion zones, and reversal potential with remarkable clarity. Designed as the analytical heartbeat of the Mastermind ecosystem, it works seamlessly alongside EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE and BackteST, allowing traders to see not just where the market moves, but why it moves. Perfect for traders who demand deeper insight before execution, Oscillator IQ7 is your visual gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions. Combine this with: EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST

AI Ribbon IQ7

Oscillator IQ7 — Feel the pulse of the market before it beats. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ D. AI Ribbon IQ7 (Free Add-On) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Visual Trend Synchronization for the Mastermind System Meet AI Ribbon IQ7, the final visual intelligence layer of the EA Mastermind suite — engineered to reveal market rhythm, alignment, and momentum in one intuitive display. This elegant add-on bridges your analytical tools and trading logic, helping you synchronize trend direction across multiple timeframes and symbols effortlessly.

It provides a clean, intelligent visual representation that complements your AI Mastermind, AutoRobot, and Smart Panel — completing the EA Mastermind ecosystem. Whether used for analysis, confirmation, or precision timing, AI Ribbon IQ7 enhances decision-making and helps you trade with total confidence and clarity. Combine this with: EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE

EA Quantum IQ7 BackteST

Oscillator IQ7

AI Ribbon IQ7 — The art of seeing trends before they form. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Activate Free Demo – Required Settings

To activate the free demo file on your chart (as per MQL5.com policy), ID-CODE = "DEMO-101" requires:

Notice: Please contact us immediately to ensure everything runs smoothly on your computer's operating system. To enable your computer to trade and receive live, visual WYSIWYG guidance in the future financial markets, you will receive a unique ID code that will connect to your personal TelegramBot and an AI algorithm connected to Google. Therefore, please ensure all required checklists are completed correctly to achieve optimal results from BATIK products.

Some initial settings on Metatrader for Expert Advisor products: Menu MT4 | MT5 Check & Uncheck 1. Remove alert sounds if they are considered disturbing //Tools/Options/Events [Uncheck] Enable sound events 2. Enable trading execution function by the program: //Tools/Options/Trade [Check] One Click Trading

---------------------- next ---------------------- //Tools/Options/Expert Advisors [Check] Allow algorithmic trading 3. Enable telegram bot function to your chatID & google.com: //Tools/Options/Expert Advisors [Check] Allow WebRequest fo listed URL ----------------------next ---------------------- + add: https:// api . telegram . org

----------------------next ---------------------- + add: https:// script . google . com Need a Real Solution? If your backtest (short intervals) with $10,000 deposit and 0.05 lot size shows 5% monthly profit, but Absolute Drawdown nears 50%, consider: Adding equity buffer (at least 1x deposit), or

Reducing lot size in EA settings. Clients will receive customized strategy instructions after purchase. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 Activations — Maximize Profit Potential You will receive 5 EA activations. Use them with 2-5 day intervals across different accounts to boost probability. Recommended: use powerful VPS capable of running 5 MetaTraders. You may use any broker, but test compatibility first — some futures brokers have unique policies. Money-Back Guarantee If you're unsatisfied with our service or product within one week, simply request a refund via MQL5 support. This is a standard MQL5 feature, and we fully support it. If you need proof of previous refunds, just message us — we’re transparent. After Purchase — What’s Next? After payment, message us to receive: Full setup guide , and quick profit strategy instructions.

Your unique activation code.

Note: Without this, your EA will remain in demo mode (ID-CODE = DEMO-101). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Product Philosophy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



We believe modern trading should be intelligent, transparent, and efficient.

EA Mastermind is not just a robot — it’s a digital mentor designed to help you understand the market, not just react to it.

Experience how trading can be smarter, simpler, and more rewarding.

Try EA Mastermind today — because success isn’t luck, it’s intelligent execution.

No. Tagline

1 “Smart. Powerful. All-in-One. — EA Mastermind by BATIK Team”

2 “Trading isn’t luck. It’s intelligence.” 3 “One EA. Infinite power — Analysis, Control, and Automation.” 4 Master the market with the power of AI Mastermind.” 5 “EA Mastermind — The robot that thinks like a professional trader.” 6 “Redefine trading. One click, endless possibilities.”