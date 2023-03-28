Advanced Wakarimasu

Advanced Wakarimasu is an expert advisor based on the RSI and ATR strategy combined with other indicators, forming very precise entries while making little use of martingale.

General recommendations: M15 AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. It can also be used on other pairs, use lot sizes according to your account. Recommended to use 0.01 lot for every 5000 USD.

Signal https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1840351?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

Backtest Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rMWyHQo2K4&t=69s

Features:

  • It operates at a predetermined time, having control over when it starts and stops trading.
  • It has an equity stop based on a percentage, allowing you to determine how much drawdown you want in your account, and the robot will close positions if that level is reached.
  • It is easy to set up and does not require advanced knowledge.

Select the risk settings

  • Lot -  Lot size
  • Allow Trading on Holidays - True enables and False disables.
  • Set Maximum number of orders -  Used to set a maximum number of orders, not to exceed 15.
  • Maximum Spread - Set in Pips Ex: 3.0 = 30 points.
  • Max Drawdown in Percent -  Selects the maximum drawdown of capital to close all orders.
  • Max Drawdown in Money - Maximum drawdown in money, 0 disables.
To configure trading hours
  • Hour to Start Trading -  Trading start time.
  • Minute to Start Trading -  Trading start minute.
  • Hour to Stop Trading -  Stop time, the robot will only stop trading if all orders are closed. If an order is closed after the stop time, the robot will stop trading until the start time.
  • Minute to Stop Trading -   Stop time, the robot will only stop trading if all orders are closed. If an order is closed after the stop minute, the robot will stop trading until the start time.


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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Iury Alves Pereira
470
Iury Alves Pereira 2023.04.20 13:19 
 

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Fernando Demétrio
29
Fernando Demétrio 2023.04.04 14:18 
 

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Bruna Serdeira Nome
211
Reply from developer Bruna Serdeira Nome 2023.04.17 04:19
Thank you for your psitive recommendation, I appreciate being able to help.
Michael Lasersson
1142
Michael Lasersson 2023.03.29 18:19 
 

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Bruna Serdeira Nome
211
Reply from developer Bruna Serdeira Nome 2023.04.03 00:55
Thank you for your feedback, if you need I'll be here to answer your questions!
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