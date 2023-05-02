LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810

JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here

Set Files

Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo! After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs:





This EA trades price action around major daily support and resistance levels. Price tends to be "sucked" into these highs and lows, and thus there are profits to be made at those zones.

This algorithm uses a SL and TP on each trade, and also uses a trailing stoploss to maximize profitable trades, and minimize the losing trades.

It will trade about 10 trades per week.





How to run the EA:

Simply open a EURUSD Daily chart, enable the "OneChartSetup" in the parameters and set your lotsize.

I recommend using the "Max Risk Per Pair" for Lotsize Calculation Method.

For low risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 3

For Medium risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 7

For High Risk, I recommend using Max Risk Per Pair = 15









How to backtest the EA:

Run on each pair separately, M1 timeframe with the "OneChartSetup" disabled in the parameters.

Use "open prices only" or "control points" for tickquality. The EA doesn't need "every tick" to get reliable backtest results, because of the nature of how the EA manages trades.

Ofcourse you can check yourself to see that the difference with "every tick" is minimal.







Recommended minimum balance: 400$





Parameter overview:



I just had to add this text as well after seeing a strange trend occur amongst sellers on MQL5. Here is a fair insight: This EA does not use ChatGPT, neural networks that mimic the human brain, AI from Mars Space Shuttle, or anything else of the many fake descriptions sellers are putting on their EA's product page. Be smart, don't fall for the holy grail traps. There are no such things. Trading bots don't make profits in straight lines either. So backtests without losses are manipulated 100%. I develop real trading strategies, which will make a loss as well during some periods. I'm honest about what I develop and sell, and I am not trying to trick you.

ShowInfoPanel: enable the infopanel on the chartAdjustment of infopanel size: for high-resolution screens you can increase the size of the infopanel hereupdate infopanel during testing: recommended to disable for faster backtestingUseOneChartSetup: enable running all pairs from a single chartOneChartSetup -> pairs to run: set all the pairs you want to runUse Virtual Expiration: enable if your broker doesn't allow expiration date on pending ordersMagicnumbercomment for trades: the comment to be used on your tradesLotsize Calculation method: choose either fixed lotsize (startlots) or automatic lotsize (using lotsizeStep)Startlots: the manual fixed lotsize you want to runLotsizeStep: the stepsize for lotsize increments (so LotsizeStep=500 means 0.01lots for each 500$ in the account)Use Equity instead of Balance: which to use for lotsize calculationsOnlyUp: this will prevent lotsize decreasing after losses (for faster recovery)



